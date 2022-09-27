Please Advise! Will the BC Liberal Rebrand Work?

Your $15 per month will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $15 per month is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now

Your $180 per year will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $180 per year is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
BC Politics

Please Advise! Will the BC Liberal Rebrand Work?

The party now proposes calling itself BC United. Have they put their foot in it?

Steve Burgess TodayTheTyee.ca

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.
KevinFalconLegislature.jpg
Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon surrounded by MLAs of his soon to be renamed party. Social Credit was available but they went another direction. Photo by Chad Hipolito, the Canadian Press.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Kevin Falcon has announced the BC Liberals' choice for a new name: BC United. The name will now be submitted to party members for a vote. What do you think?

Signed,

No Name

Dear Cobber,

Cor, that's a bit daft, innit? The local 11 hires a gaffer and straightaway he wants a new kit. BC United, is it? A bit naff. Still, may as well take a punt. The BC Liberals were rubbish for donkey's years and headed for the drop. Not exactly Man City, if you catch my drift. Can this side put it in the old onion bag with a new boss and a new moniker? Better not bottle it this time, Kev. You'll get the sack.

So the BC Liberals want to rebrand as BC United. Dr. Steve enjoys a good English Premier League match as much as the next bloke, but this does sound like a bit of a crossover from one field of endeavour to the next. It's rather sporty. BC Roughriders? BC Blue Jays? No, they have opted for something with more international flair. But perhaps the lawyers should have done more research. Never mind the instant association with great football names like Leeds United or Sheffield United — the top Google search for BC United, at least until this week, was the prestigious local women's basketball program. Trademark infringement? See you in, or on, court.

These rebrandings don't always take. Did you know Weight Watchers is now known as WW? What does WW stand for? Would you know without checking? Even Google struggles to reveal that WW is now supposed to mean Wellness and Wellbeing. The CEO's own mother probably couldn't guess that on Final Jeopardy. Back in 2001 Britain's Royal Mail tried to rebrand as Consignia. That's like Burger King rebranding as Bovis Rex. The Royal Mail went back to the old name faster than you can deliver a box of stale crumpets.

Name changes can work, though. The CCF became the NDP. Kentucky Fried Chicken became KFC. It's what's inside the bucket that counts.

These days though you just never know by looking at the label. Look at the Vancouver civic party names: Forward Together, ABC, TEAM for a Liveable Vancouver, Progress Vancouver, OneCity. Who knows what's in those buckets? Could be fried chicken, could be spicy rezoning, could be more cops. The names don't tell you squat.

On the other hand the Vancouver municipal ballot will also feature the VOTE Socialist party. That's a straightforward approach you rarely see these days. The political preference seems to be for fudging. Dr. Steve expected something more revealing this time though. After all the whole point of this rebrand was supposed to be that the BC Liberals are not what the name implies, either in its philosophy or federal associations. So why not opt for clear labelling? They could have gone with Dr. Steve's earlier suggestion, Falcon' Right. But no, they have opted for the vague and oddly sporty BC United. Better than the BC Leafs, at least.

The truth is that these names tend to gain meaning in retrospect anyway. Shakespeare wrote, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet,” and the reverse is true of durian, outhouses, wet dogs and Trump Tower. Political brands depend on your politics. When your name is mud, it doesn't much matter what you call yourself. [Tyee]

Read more: BC Politics

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Canada Should Cut Ties with the Monarchy?

Take this week's poll