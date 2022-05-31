We need 500 new recurring members by June 13. Are you in?

date 2022-05-31

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a non-profit organization which means that we invest every dollar back into our operations. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. From now until June 13, we’re looking for 500 more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to join Tyee Builders now
Opinion
Rights + Justice
Media

Canada’s Online News Act Needs These Fixes

Bill C-18 risks disproportionately benefitting large news organizations and shutting out digital startups and independent media.

Independent Online News Publishers of Canada TodayTheTyee.ca
BillC18Banner.jpg
Canada’s Online News Act, Bill C-18, must be amended to make it transparent, fair and include news innovators.

When the Liberal government announced its intention to support Canada’s news industry, the reasons given were to sustain local journalism, support innovation in news, and ensure diversity in the news industry. Bill C-18, the Online News Act currently before Parliament, guarantees none of these things.

Four key changes are needed if Canada is to have the vibrant journalism citizens need for a healthy democracy.

We are a coalition of independent Canadian news publishers, pushing for amendments to C-18 to ensure the bill lives up to its promise to strengthen Canadian journalism. We represent over 100 outlets serving communities coast to coast to coast and employing over one thousand journalists. Taken together, our readers and listeners number in the many millions. Many of us have risked personal capital, fundraised from our communities, and built newsrooms from scratch to reach underserved audiences, many at the local level.

Collectively, we represent Canada’s most innovative digital news media, local news outlets, both French and English language media, and BIPOC-led news media — we are the innovative news organizations that are rebuilding the local news ecosystem. The Online News Act represents an opportunity to accelerate this innovation and progress.

We have come together to ask for basic fairness in Bill C-18.

582px version of Bill18SignatoryLogos.jpg
Just some of the more than 100 independent journalism outlets who have come together to voice their concerns about Bill C-18 and propose changes to make it fair to those rebuilding Canada’s local news ecosystem.

The centrepiece of Bill C-18 is a funding model aimed at mandating large web platforms like Facebook and Google to compensate Canadian news organizations for posting content on their platforms. Unfortunately, as it is currently structured, Bill C-18 does not specifically direct funding towards supporting the critical work of journalists. The bill also lacks robust transparency mechanisms and, most importantly, it risks leaving out small, medium size and independent publishers.

Even before it was tabled, Bill C-18 has resulted in winners and losers in the news industry. There have been a series of secret, backroom deals between Big Tech and the largest newspapers in Canada, along with a handful of small-to medium-sized publishers. An unintended but likely consequence of Bill C-18 as currently structured may be to cement these inequities and this secrecy, which threatens the public’s already-frayed trust in journalism.

To be clear, we support the goal of creating a sustainable news industry. It is not too late for the current legislation to address the needs of the Canadian news media ecosystem. We want it to be amended to ensure the following:

While we recognize the reality of the wider news crisis, our organizations represent rays of hope, and are proving that there is a future for a dynamic, inclusive news ecosystem in Canada.

Bill C-18 is modeled after Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code. It must not repeat the mistakes of that legislation. In Australia, an estimated 90 per cent of negotiated revenues flowed to the three largest media companies.

We encourage the government to revisit and improve Bill C-18.

As small, medium size, and independent news publishers, this new legislation is too big, and too important, to fumble. Bill C-18 will have a massive impact on the future of journalism and news in Canada.

Let's make sure we get it right.

Want to add your outlet to this letter? Fill out this form to express your interest.

UNDERSIGNED

Alberta Today

BarrieToday

BayToday

BC Today

BradfordToday

Burnaby Beacon

Calgary Citizen

CambridgeToday

Canadaland

Capital Daily

Chambly

CollingwoodToday

ElliotLakeToday

EloraFergusToday

Enbeauce.com

francoischarron.com

Fraser Valley Current

GuelphToday

Harbinger Media

IndigiNews

InnisfilToday

insideWaterloo

Joliette

Journal Metro

La Converse

Laval

Mabeauce.com

Macotenord.com

Magaspesie.ca

Metro Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Metro Beauport

Metro Charlesbourg

Metro Cote des Neiges & NDG

Metro Hochelaga Maisonneuve

Metro IDS-Verdun

Metro Lachine & Dorval

Metro L'Actuel

Metro L'Appel

Metro Lasalle

Metro L'Autre Voix

Metro Le Jacques Cartier

Metro Le Plateau Mont-Royal

Metro Mercier & Anjou

Metro Montreal-Nord

Metro Ouest-de-L'ile

Metro Outremont & Mont-Royal

Metro Pointe-aux-Trembles et Montreal-est

Metro Quebec

Metro Riviere-des-Prairies

Metro Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie

Metro Saint-Laurent

Metro Saint-Leonard

Metro Sud-Ouest

Metro Ville Marie

Metro Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension

MidlandToday

Monjoliette.com

Monlatuque.com

Monmatane.com

Montemiscouata.com

Monthetford.com

Monvicto.com

MTL Blog

MuslimLink.ca

Narcity

New West Anchor

NewmarketToday

Northern Ontario Business

Oak Bay Local

OakvilleNews.org

OrilliaMatters

Parliament Today

PressProgress

Queen’s Park Today

rabble.ca

Rimouski

Rive-Nord

Saguenay

SooToday

Sorel-Tracy

StratfordToday

Sun Peaks Independent News

Taproot Edmonton

The Breach

The Coast

The Discourse Cowichan

The Discourse Nanaimo

The Flatlander

The Green Line

The Hoser

The Line

The Local

The Resolve

The Ridge

The Rover

The Sprawl

The Tyee

The Westshore

The Wren

Tri-Cities Dispatch

Trois-Rivières

Vallée du Richelieu

Valleyfield

Vancouver Tech Journal

Vaudreuil

Vocal Fry Studios [Tyee]

