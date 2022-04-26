Please Advise! Why Did Musk Buy Twitter?

Help make more journalism happen.

Thanks for stopping by The Tyee today. Anytime you're in the mood to read important stories, written well, we'll be here. We have a whole team of journalists whose full-time gig is digging up vital and intriguing stories to add to the public conversation.

I founded The Tyee back in 2003 because I saw a real need for a fresh new site that focused on publishing in-depth original reporting about our region. 'No junk, just good journalism' has always been our motto.

19 years after starting The Tyee, I couldn't have dreamed where we are today. In the past few years, we've grown our team to a staff of 20. We've taken home plenty of awards. Our journalism is read far and wide, and we offer it all completely for free.

The only reason we've lasted so long, have grown while other newsrooms have shrunk, and have resisted putting up a paywall is because we have the support of thousands of generous readers who we call Tyee Builders. These wonderful folks pitch in an amount that works for them on a one-time or monthly basis so that we can pay our talented writers and even grow to do more.

We want to be around for the long haul and to meet the demand for quality, fact-based reporting in our public conversation. If you'd like to help us do that, please consider joining Tyee Builders.

You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

— David Beers, Founding editor

Sign up for Tyee Builders now

Help make more journalism happen.

Thanks for stopping by The Tyee today. Anytime you're in the mood to read important stories, written well, we'll be here. We have a whole team of journalists whose full-time gig is digging up vital and intriguing stories to add to the public conversation.

I founded The Tyee back in 2003 because I saw a real need for a fresh new site that focused on publishing in-depth original reporting about our region. 'No junk, just good journalism' has always been our motto.

19 years after starting The Tyee, I couldn't have dreamed where we are today. In the past few years, we've grown our team to a staff of 20. We've taken home plenty of awards. Our journalism is read far and wide, and we offer it all completely for free.

The only reason we've lasted so long, have grown while other newsrooms have shrunk, and have resisted putting up a paywall is because we have the support of thousands of generous readers who we call Tyee Builders. These wonderful folks pitch in an amount that works for them on a one-time or monthly basis so that we can pay our talented writers and even grow to do more.

We want to be around for the long haul and to meet the demand for quality, fact-based reporting in our public conversation. If you'd like to help us do that, please consider joining Tyee Builders.

You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

— David Beers, Founding editor

Sign up for Tyee Builders now
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Media
Science + Tech

Please Advise! Why Did Musk Buy Twitter?

Can anyone make sense of this $44 billion ego flex? Dr. Steve chirps up.

Steve Burgess TodayTheTyee.ca

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Find his previous articles here.
A cartoon of a cologne bottle titled "Musk Cologne — Eu de Takeover." Inside the bottle is an unhappy looking orange fish with a Twitter logo on its side. A rendition of Musk's face is superimposed on the bottle's top.
Cartoon by Greg Perry.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Elon Musk has reached an agreement to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, a total price of about $44 billion. What effect will this have on the medium?

Signed,

Bird Watcher

Dear BW,

The news of Elon Musk buying Twitter prompted an outpouring of shock and outrage, almost all of it expressed on Twitter. Many tweeted that they would leave Twitter. There may have been people not on Twitter who said they were glad they were not on Twitter but no one heard them because they weren't on Twitter.

There's a certain Yogi Berra “No one goes there anymore, it's too crowded” aspect to these vows. But we shall see if people make good their threats to flee. No doubt any flood of refugees leaving Twitter will head for Canada. It will be a shock when they discover they have not escaped, and we have indoor plumbing too. Also, Roger Stone works here now.

But who is really behind Musk's takeover? Dr. Steve believes it was probably Big Caps Lock. Musk has dropped hints about allowing Donald Trump back on the social media channel. The banishment of Trump from Twitter caused a steep decline in all-caps usage — allowing him back would be a boon to shouty typing and the keys that make it possible.

Trump told Fox News he won't return anyway, having started his own social media channel, Truth Social. Interestingly, news of Musk's Twitter takeover brought even more woe for the already woe-begotten Truth Social, dropping its stock price another 12.9 per cent. That's cold. Bad enough that little Donald had to say: “I don't even want to be in your stupid club, I'm going to start my own club,” so now Twitter has to go over to Donald's treehouse and give him a wedgie.

Whatever else it might do for Musk, paying $44 billion for Twitter — a 38 per cent premium over the stock price for a company that is far less profitable than giants like Google and Facebook — is not many analysts' idea of sound business practice. Twitter would not be the first company to sink under the weight of takeover-related debt. Thus there is speculation about how Musk can squeeze more money out of the service. Charging .00001 cents for every use of the Spider-Men Pointing at Each Other meme would potentially double the profit margin within weeks. Also, consider charging Marjorie Taylor Greene for every spelling mistake.

Watching Musk and others of his elite financial class is a conceptual study in the function of money. At the level most of us occupy, money is about survival, security, and with any luck, some comfort and leisure. Up in Musk's low-Earth orbit money becomes something else entirely — a means of manifesting one's desires and insecurities, exhibiting personal proclivities on a global scale. Why does Musk need to buy Twitter? Can't he just tweet? Can the man even eat a hot dog without buying the global rights to ketchup? Prudence be damned — Musk is like the anti-Warren Buffett. Most tycoons allow their children to squander their fortunes but Musk seems intent on blowing it all himself. Vanity, thy name is Elon.

At this point, Citizen Elon is just asking for a 21st century Orson Welles to caricature him. “I think it would be fun to run a newspaper,” said Charles Foster Kane, and Musk has merely upgraded the dream. Musk even hooked up with a singer, albeit one who didn't need his promotional help. Perhaps one day we will discover “Rosebud” was his electric toothbrush, or perhaps some neighbour kid's Mr. Microphone.

Disenchantment aside, Dr. Steve is not among those proclaiming their departure from Elon's new toy. Regardless of who owns it, Twitter is a worthwhile medium. Think of the sewer system — not pleasant, but necessary. And just as public health officials measure COVID levels from waste water, the stream of Twitter can reveal a lot about the current state of public affairs. Or as a prominent Twitter user once put it: “Covfefe.” [Tyee]

Read more: Media, Science + Tech

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Do You Think Canada Should Be Doing to Support Ukraine?

Take this week's poll