Langley Township Mayor’s Promise to Open a Charity Is Shrouded in Secrecy

Before he made the jump to politics, B.C. real estate developer Eric Woodward announced a plan to transfer $55 million worth of property to a new charity. All profits from developing or renting that land, he said, would go toward local causes.

The 2018 municipal election was in sight for the Township of Langley in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, and Woodward told a local newspaper the move could help him avoid conflict-of-interest allegations if he decided to run. Two months later, Woodward was elected to council. By 2022, he was mayor.

Seven years have passed since that pledge. The Eric Woodward Foundation, or EWF, was established as a non-profit in 2019, announced some donations in its first few years and then took over management of the annual Fort Langley Cranberry Festival in 2020.

But it has never registered as a charity, no charitable commitments have been announced since Woodward became mayor, and none of his real estate was transferred to it. Instead, his property is now held by a newer for-profit corporation, according to his annual financial disclosures. That corporation has sold nearly $10 million in property in recent years, but Woodward won’t say if any of the proceeds have gone to charity.

His foundation has now ignored an order from the B.C. government demanding it open its books to the Investigative Journalism Foundation, or IJF. Woodward has also admitted that his foundation didn’t prepare a single annual financial statement, as required by law, for the first six years of its existence. All of this has left some community members scratching their heads.

“What is going on? Where is all this money going? Where is the money from the cranberry festival?” former Township of Langley councillor Angie Quaale asked.

After reviewing the foundation’s website, which was mostly taken offline this spring, as well as its filings in B.C.’s registry of societies, Vancouver lawyer Martha Rans had questions as well.

“The primary purpose of a foundation is to raise money for the benefit of the community,” said Rans, the founder of the resource website Law for Non-Profits.

“It's difficult to see what this foundation is doing because there's not much on their website. There's a great statement of intention. But what is it they say about the road that's paved with good intentions?”

‘You can't provide financials that aren't prepared’

The IJF has been trying to get answers about the mayor’s charitable activities for the better part of a year.

In December, the IJF asked Woodward for access to the foundation’s annual financial statements, which B.C. non-profits are legally required to make available to the public. He replied, “I can certainly consider that and get back to you,” but did not respond to followup emails asking for an update.

The IJF made a formal request for the financial statements in January, but the Vancouver tax law firm that serves as the EWF’s registered office, where these records must be kept, said no such statements had ever been filed with them.

The IJF then contacted the B.C. registrar of companies, the government department that oversees the incorporation of companies and non-profits. On June 23, registrar Sinead O’Callaghan sent notices to the foundation and an associated non-profit, the Fort Langley Project Society, informing them of their legal responsibility to make their financial statements available within 15 days or provide a written explanation for why access wouldn’t be provided.

There was no response. On July 31, O’Callaghan issued official orders to both entities, saying they were required to provide all financial statements — or a signed statement explaining why the IJF could not see those documents — within 10 days.

The registrar’s office confirmed on Sept. 2 that it had received no response, and said the IJF now has the option to enforce O’Callaghan’s order through the courts.

In a brief interview on Sept. 9, Woodward told the IJF that his foundation hadn’t provided the financial statements because they didn’t exist at the time of the order.

“You can't provide financials that aren't prepared yet. So, though there was a couple of years’ delay, we're preparing them and they've been finalized, I believe, to year-end, 2023,” he said, adding that these statements were being shared with the registrar.

He declined to answer questions about why these documents weren’t prepared before now. A week after that conversation, staff in the registrar’s office told the IJF they still hadn’t received any financial statements from either non-profit.

During a more expansive interview in December, Woodward admitted his charitable ambitions have taken a back seat since he became mayor.

“I haven't had as much time to devote to it, but it's still underway and we've still got big plans for the future,” he said.

Woodward said it had been years since he was asked about the EWF and bristled when pressed for details about its recent work.

“It is not related to my public role,” he said.

Asked again this month, Woodward said he didn’t have any updates on the activities of his two non-profits. But he questioned why the IJF had taken such an interest in them.

“The only people that I've known to have this level of interest in the foundation are people that have an ulterior motive,” he said.

‘We’ve still got big plans’

Woodward has a colourful reputation in his Fraser Valley community.

He was elected to council in 2018 following years of fiery relations with local government and business owners over developments planned by his company, Statewood Properties. He once painted a historic home bright pink to protest the municipality refusing a demolition permit.

He recently filed a lawsuit against some of his political rivals, whom he accused of defaming him through an anonymous Facebook group and website.

In 2020, Woodward attempted to make the leap to provincial politics, filing nomination papers to run for two opposing parties. After the BC Liberals rejected him as a candidate, he was acclaimed to run for the NDP but dropped out of the race one day later, citing “truly horrible, false personal attacks” from members of the public.

He has boasted of owning close to 40 per cent of the commercial real estate in the core of the historic community of Fort Langley, which sits inside the township. This real estate portfolio has been the subject of a number of development proposals, the most recent of which was approved by the township’s council in June. Woodward abstained from the vote.

When the EWF’s formation was announced in 2019, a press release predicted that these holdings would help its assets grow to more than $100 million within 10 to 15 years, “with annual cash flow of millions of dollars per year.”

But instead of being “irrevocably transferred” to the EWF as the press release promised, Woodward’s real estate holdings are now owned by a new, for-profit company called Fort Langley Properties. Woodward is that company’s sole director.

Together, Fort Langley Properties and the Eric Woodward Foundation make up the Fort Langley Project Society, a non-profit organization registered in 2022 with the same directors as the EWF.

According to its articles of incorporation, Fort Langley Properties “shall give all of its profits” — with some exceptions — to organizations like charities, municipalities, universities, sports associations and cultural institutions.

The Fort Langley Project website previously stated that the corporation was created because “charitable or non-profit entities are not permitted to conduct purely for-profit activities, such as real estate development.”

Rans, the non-profit lawyer, questioned that logic. She said the idea that non-profits can’t conduct real estate development “would come as a bit of a surprise” to a number of B.C. non-profits specifically established to develop real estate.

“We're not talking about a charity; we're talking about a non-profit,” she said. “There's not a lot of prohibitions on what they can do. If they show a profit on their balance sheet it's, generally speaking, going to be plowed back into the next project.”

Woodward told the IJF in December that this structure was developed on the advice of his tax lawyers.

“I don't know how a non-profit would conduct purely for-profit activities, and Fort Langley Properties Ltd. was set up to generate profits for the purposes of charitable contributions,” he said.

Nearly $10 million in property sales

The Fort Langley Properties real estate holdings that Woodward listed in his required financial disclosures for 2025 were valued at more than $57.4 million by BC Assessment, according to the IJF’s calculations. Recent sales of a handful of these properties have reduced the total value to about $54.5 million.

Since 2023, sales of real estate previously held by Fort Langley Properties have totalled about $9.9 million, according to assessment records. Woodward declined to answer the IJF’s questions about how these proceeds were used and whether any of the money went to charity.

Asked in December about his entities’ charitable commitments, Woodward directed the IJF to the Fort Langley Project’s website, which had not announced any new charitable contributions since 2022. The relevant page has since been removed.

Pressed for more recent details, Woodward said there have been other, unannounced donations.

“They're being made from Fort Langley Properties Ltd., because that's the entity that can use the charitable tax receipt,” he said.

But he refused to provide further details.

“I mean, I could, but why would I?” Woodward said.

He also confirmed during the December interview that the annual scholarship program he announced in 2022 — just before his run for mayor — was put on pause after the first round of eight winners was announced. He said each student had been granted annual bursaries to cover four years of education, but would not reveal how much money has been paid out.

“I'm gonna ask again, why would I do that?” Woodward said.

This month, Woodward told the IJF that the scholarship program had been relaunched for 2025 in partnership with the Langley School District Foundation and that approximately $25,000 had been committed to graduating high school students.

The scholarship program faced legal action last year when the daughter of Township of Langley Coun. Barb Martens filed a small claims suit against the EWF, saying her promised four years of funding was cancelled “without cause” in April 2024. Martens ran on Woodward’s slate in 2022 but has since been removed and now sometimes clashes with the mayor during council meetings.

Woodward told the IJF the claim has now been settled out of court and said the decision to cancel the student’s scholarship had nothing to do with her mother.

Martens declined to comment, and her daughter did not respond to requests for an interview.

What about the cranberry festival?

In 2020, the Eric Woodward Foundation was announced as the manager of the annual Fort Langley Cranberry Festival. Applications on the Fort Langley Project website for 2025 vendors — the only part of the website that appears to be active — show that participants will be charged $420 to $525 to sell goods or food during the festival.

But Woodward denied his foundation was generating any revenue from the festival, or from the Friday night markets that took place on land owned by Fort Langley Properties before they were suspended this summer.

“Those do not run through our bank accounts,” he said in December. “We were operating those on that property until I became the mayor and then that's been transitioned off to Rachelle Cashato to run.”

Cashato, a Langley consultant, was quoted in local media in 2023 as the executive director of both the Eric Woodward Foundation and the Fort Langley Project. Woodward has also described her on social media as “Rachelle Cashato with the Fort Langley Project.”

Woodward told the IJF this month that Cashato hasn’t worked for his non-profits for “quite some time.”

“She's a person that's done a lot of great things for the community over the years, but she's not affiliated with Fort Langley Properties or the Eric Woodward Foundation,” he said.

He also said he was unaware that the Fort Langley Project website was hosting applications for vendors to participate in the cranberry festival, and would ask for them to be taken down. That has yet to happen.

Cashato has not responded to requests for comment.

Last year, the Fort Langley Project website also included a form where vendors could apply to participate in the Christmas in the Country holiday market throughout December. Woodward told the IJF his organization had nothing to do with that event, and he didn’t know why it was advertised on the project’s website and its social media.

Headline updated on Sept. 22 at 10:00 a.m. to accurately reflect that the story is about the mayor of Township of Langley, which is distinct from the City of Langley.