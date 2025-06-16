I Worked the ER During BC’s Worst Heat Wave. One Shift Haunts Me

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Health
Theatre
Environment

I Worked the ER During BC’s Worst Heat Wave. One Shift Haunts Me

‘That night could break people,’ recalls a health professional. A first-person account.

Anonymous 16 Jun 2025The Tyee

As told to Claudia Culley, Jasna Rowse and Colleen Canonayon, who interviewed Anonymous for the Climate Disaster Project as part of a journalism course at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Three black and white illustrations. Clockwise from top left: A pair of frightened-looking eyes in a perspiring face, with the top of a medical mask visible at bottom; a health-care worker with a stethoscope around their neck, striding through a hospital setting; three health-care workers in medical masks push a patient lying on a gurney.
‘Code blue was called 20 to 30 times. It was awful. That was the most CPR I've ever heard being done.’ Illustration for The Tyee by Nora Kelly.

Anonymous is an emergency room worker at a hospital in B.C.’s Lower Mainland who worked shifts during the record-shattering heat dome from June 25 to July 1, 2021, that killed 619 British Columbians. The worker’s identity is being protected by the Climate Disaster Project because the hospital’s media relations policy requires interview requests with employees to be referred to communications and public affairs staff. The Climate Disaster Project and The Tyee have verified the worker's identity. Most public sector employees in Canada are similarly restricted, threatening the public’s right to know and the historical record of their lived experiences. This account is part of the documentary play ‘Eyes of the Beast’ that runs June 18 to 22 in Vancouver. See sidebar for more details.

We had never seen a heat wave before. I guess everybody, including myself, thought it would be hot, but would it really be that hot? When people say, "Oh, it's going to be hot," we have no context, because it's unprecedented.

Honestly, leading up to it I was a little bit worried. It was a weekend and it was really hot. I started as I normally do. You put your bag away, and then you go in.

When you step into the ER, there's always an energy in the air: a calm kind of energy, or it starts out very chaotic. I remember it was very chaotic. Everybody was running off their feet. I think it was a night shift.

We just don't see heatstroke in B.C. I've never seen it in my career. I'm sure people have seen really severe heat exhaustion, which is very different than heatstroke. Heatstroke means that you cannot cool yourself down at all. Your cooling systems in your body have all malfunctioned, and you are basically cooking inside out. I don't think a lot of people do see it: the case of a little old lady being at home, with no air conditioning, and 40-degree weather. Maybe like on a hot day on a marathon and you're running and things like that?

People were coming in with 40, 41, 42 degrees [body temperatures]. This is not conducive to life because we're all water. You're going to be dehydrated. Your cells will start to die and pop. Then we have so many issues that come with it.

A lot of these people coming in without pulse, already dead. We’re just trying to get heartbeats because they were in cardiac arrest. We call it a code blue when someone's in arrest. That means you jump on the chest, to do CPR. That code blue was called 20 to 30 times. It was awful. I think that was probably the most CPR I've ever heard being done.

It becomes a 20-person endeavour. It's a whole team and we do it very well. But so many code blues and critical patients, like we saw that weekend, how can you do all that? You can't. You have to go bare bones because you’re spread so thin. As soon as they were stabilized, you have to go to the next person and the next person. But then there’s nobody looking after that other person. It becomes unsafe. We were trying to create spaces to put these patients in so we can watch them. I have people out in the hallway that I’m just trying to cool down. It's almost that wartime triage system. There's nobody to really blame, but it's so distressing.

The majority of people coming in were a little bit older. Often they're unconscious, they're not talking. They don't look well. They're very hot to the touch. We do blood work and everything's going to be out of whack.

We put catheters in the bladder, and put cold fluid through. We didn’t have enough cooling blankets with the volume of people coming in. We had people going upstairs because our ice machines broke. We were grabbing ice from upstairs units and bringing them down in buckets. Literally just slapping ice on top of patients. Nothing else could cool them down.

At that point, I'm so tired. I'm dehydrated. I'm running around and don't know what to do. All I can do is focus on my breathing. It's almost like you're shell-shocked. You feel a bit hollow on the inside. You're almost dazed. It's like “What just happened?” And you're not sure. There are no words. My training kicked in. I just couldn't think anymore. You have to go, “What can I do with my ability, with my resources, with my two hands, one brain? What can I do now?”

I still had this image in my brain. We had this one hallway, where we have these crash carts, and they have life-saving medications. They have defibrillators that would shock people back to life. We have maybe five or six carts, in the whole unit department. They were literally next to each other. And they're all ransacked.

I was crying, and I never really cried at work. You can't even take a moment to acknowledge this person passed. You couldn't call family to be with them, hold their hand. I remember seeing a family member just standing in the hallway. And I'm literally running, gunning it across the hall to go to a different room and can't even talk to them.

I think that's honestly the hardest part. We have to lose our humanity in order to try to save other people. We're all very distraught by that. People were suffering and you can't hold their hand. I can't be there in their last moments. For me, it's a thing of the idea that someone died alone. Like literally alone. I have a lot of co-workers and they helped me with that.

I work with such a great team of people, health-care workers. Everybody was all hands on deck, and I'm very proud of everybody. I'm proud of the care I gave as well. But also, it hurts. It felt like 24 hours. That night could break people.

This testimony gathered by the Climate Disaster Project was edited by Aldyn Chwelos, Tracy Sherlock and Sean Holman. [Tyee]

Read more: Health, Theatre, Environment

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Have a Favourite Summer Movie?

Take this week's poll