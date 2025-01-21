‘Mr. Wonderful’s’ Alberta AI Plans Face Indigenous Opposition

An early glitch in Alberta’s plan to become a global player in the artificial intelligence industry has the NDP again deriding the government’s approach to Indigenous consultation.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Some Assembly Theatre Presents the World Premiere of ‘OUR LAST TREE’ The production explores climate anxiety through the eyes of youth.

Celebrity entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary is touting a $70-billion development near Grande Prairie as a home for future AI data centres that would be powered by off-grid natural gas and geothermal power.

Plans to phase in what O’Leary — who describes himself as Mr. Wonderful — calls Wonder Valley became public in a Dec. 9 news release.

That was just days after the government published a strategy that envisions Alberta becoming a leader in welcoming AI data centres.

O’Leary Ventures and project partners have signed a letter of intent to purchase and develop “thousands of acres of land” within and beyond an industrial park in the Municipal District of Greenview, the company news release says. The district is about 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

“One of our core values for the project is to engage with First Nations Indigenous communities to create a mutually beneficial relationship . . . that honours the people and the lands for many years to come,” the news release quotes Paul Palandjian, the CEO of O’Leary Ventures.

But Brooks Arcand-Paul, the NDP’s Indigenous relations critic, said Wonder Valley’s proponents are late to the table with Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation.

“Our entire history across this country has proven time and time again that when projects of this magnitude don't include Indigenous consultation, they can be stalled indefinitely,” said Arcand-Paul, MLA for Edmonton-West Henday.

“So despite this already being a fantasy project created by a failed federal Conservative leadership candidate who has links to Mar-a-Lago [Donald Trump’s home in Florida], I really struggle understanding why this project has even been intimated in this province and why we have a premier already lauding it for the benefits it will bring.”

Chief Sheldon Sunshine last week made public his nation’s objections to the proposal, saying it contravenes constitutionally protected treaty rights, would interfere with the nation’s use of traditional territory and could have dire environmental consequences.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation was not consulted before the announcement, he said.

O’Leary — who thanks to TV shows Dragons’ Den and Shark Tank enjoys TV fame on both sides of the border — in 2017 bowed out early in the race to lead the Conservative Party of Canada.

In the O’Leary news release, Premier Danielle Smith is quoted as saying: “This is fantastic news for Alberta. Our efforts to attract investment, grow our technology and innovation sector, and leverage our natural and human resources are being noticed.”

She continued: “I’m excited to watch this project unfold in the months and years to come.”

Past consultation criticism

The premier’s UCP government often faces criticism for its approach to Indigenous consultation.

In December 2022, many nations said they weren’t consulted about the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act, claiming it violates treaty rights. When the government announced health care reforms in late 2023, Indigenous communities across the province said they weren’t consulted.

RELATED STORIES

We Built the Technosphere. Now We Must Resist It

And last September, the Siksika Nation said it was not consulted directly about construction of a Bow River dam. The nation east of Calgary said the government ignored technical advice to consult with First Nations and broke promises.

Alberta’s Ministry of Technology and Innovation issued a statement last week on Wonder Valley and Chief Sunshine’s comments, saying that the government “understands how important it is for Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation to exercise their treaty rights and traditional uses now and into the future.”

The statement from press secretary Jonathan Gauthier continued: “We are committed to meaningful and thorough consultation with First Nations on projects where these rights may be affected, and Alberta’s government consistently meets its legal and constitutional duty to consult. The courts have upheld our consultation process.”

As of last Thursday, Gauthier said no applications for the Wonder Valley proposal had been submitted to the Ministry of Environment and Protected Areas.

No Water Act licence had been issued, but Gauthier did say the ministry is “supporting the MD in its planning by issuing a preliminary certificate allowing a Water Act licence to be issued in the future, provided various mandatory conditions are met.”

“These conditions include appropriate consultation with First Nations,” his statement said.

The government “continues to pursue the best path forward to partner with AI data centre owners and operators,” he said, “to help them establish their projects in Alberta, create jobs for Albertans and grow our economy.”

Gauthier pointed to an opt-in concierge program to help potential investors and operators in the industry navigate regulatory processes for power generation and establishing AI data centres.

Arcand-Paul sees a potential future for Indigenous collaboration on AI data centres, noting that his home nation northwest of Edmonton, Alexander First Nation, looked at the idea “before this was even proposed by Kevin O'Leary.”

“I think there are some nations that would benefit and would want to work in this area,” he said. “But you can't find those nations unless you are sitting down with them and doing what is required under the law, which is to consult.”

We Built the Technosphere. Now We Must Resist It read more

Reconciliation law would help, says NDP

A private member’s bill Arcand-Paul sponsored last year would guide the province if any legislative changes are needed to make AI data centres happen, he said.

The Reconciliation Implementation Act would commit the government to consider reconciliation. But because it is not sponsored by a cabinet member or a UCP backbencher, the bill is unlikely to become law.

Arcand-Paul said the water necessary for AI data centres has to be a big part of the environmental and consultive equation, calling it “highly concerning” because AI data centres use large amounts of water for cooling.

“I can't stress it enough, the need for fresh water,” he said. “That should leave every Albertan concerned, because our water is precious.”

The AI data centre strategy says Alberta has an “existing water infrastructure [that] enables AI data centres to reduce both time and costs associated with accessing resources and establishing operations. Alberta’s Water Act provides a regulatory framework that seeks to allocate water resources based on sustainable usage, balancing the needs of various sectors, including communities, agriculture, and industry.”