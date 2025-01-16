Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

News
Transportation
Alberta

Where Are DIY Movers Relocating in Canada?

Alberta and BC are top destinations, says U-Haul.

Amanda Follett Hosgood 16 Jan 2025The Tyee

Amanda Follett Hosgood is The Tyee’s northern B.C. reporter. She lives in Wet’suwet’en territory. Find her on Bluesky @amandafollett.bsky.social.

A large moving truck with the 'U-Haul' company logo is parked next to a lake in a snowy landscape with mountains in the background.
Recently released statistics from moving company U-Haul show Alberta and BC remain the foremost destinations for DIY movers. Photo via U-Haul.

Go west!

Nearly a half-century after the Village People made “Go West” the mantra of a generation, it seems that many are still packing up their belongings, pointing their vehicles towards the mountains and coast, and hitting the road.

Statistics released earlier this week by U.S. moving company U-Haul show that Alberta and B.C. remained the top provincial destinations in Canada last year for people using rented trucks and trailers to relocate their lives.

The company also said that the peak-COVID trend toward migration away from urban centres has continued, albeit not at the same pace.

“The urban-to-rural trends have been evident since COVID,” U-Haul media and public relations manager Jeff Lockridge wrote in an email to The Tyee. While not as pronounced as a few years ago, “our data still indicates that smaller cities are producing more net gains of one-way U-Haul customers while larger cities — on the whole — tend to be showing more net losses.”

Experts The Tyee spoke with cautioned the data should be taken with a grain of salt, noting that U-Haul clients represent a specific demographic.

“That’s not all movers,” said Marleen Morris, co-director of the University of Northern British Columbia’s Community Development Institute. “U-Haul can only use the stats that they’ve got. It’s a really interesting and fun thing for them to release but, scientifically, it’s just their clients.”

A map of Canada shows B.C. and Alberta coloured orange and Ontario and Nova Scotia coloured blue.
U-Haul’s growth index migration trends show that Alberta and BC had the greatest influx of do-it-yourself movers in Canada last year, while Ontario and Nova Scotia suffered the greatest losses. Graphic via U-Haul growth index migration trends.

Kevin McQuillan, academic director for the University of Calgary’s school of public policy, speculated that the stats represent a younger, less affluent demographic. They would likely not capture most international migrants, he added.

But he said the information still provides an interesting snapshot into population movements.

“We have to wait a long time for stuff to come from government, Statistics Canada or the provincial governments, but the businesses stay right on top of this,” McQuillan said. “The qualification is that it's only a part of the population that would likely use U-Haul to move.”

Alberta takes the No. 1 spot

McQuillan said he wasn’t surprised to see Alberta topping the list of destinations. The province’s economic downturn a decade ago led to an exodus of young people, which was followed by less movement during the pandemic. But migration to the province has since rebounded, he said.

“There really has been rapid growth in the last couple years,” he said.

Alberta’s two biggest centres, Calgary and Edmonton, placed first and second, respectively, on U-Haul’s list of top 25 growth cities in Canada. The company said it calculates growth cities and provinces by net gain or loss of one-way equipment over a customer year.

Those two placements buck a broader trend toward small cities and rural communities, with the next populous city in the top 25 having only about 150,000 residents.

The move toward urban centres in Alberta also differs from trends seen in Canada’s other largest cities — Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver — said McQuillan, who published a paper last year looking at the flow of people away from major centres.

“Particularly with Toronto, and to some extent Vancouver and Montreal, you’re seeing a retirement migration,” he said about a demographic of retirees and empty nesters, whose homes have likely appreciated in value, now seeking to relocate to areas with appealing lifestyle and a low cost of living. Especially in Ontario, most stayed within the province but favoured quieter locations in cottage country, like Georgian Bay, Collingwood and the Kawarthas.

U-Haul credits job availability, lower taxes and relative housing affordability for Alberta’s popularity.

“The cost of living is not as bad as compared to some other provinces. You have the Canadian Rockies and lots of recreational activities. It’s all of these factors,” U-Haul area district vice-president Naga Chennamsetty said in the company’s statement.

BC comes in at No. 2

British Columbia attracted new residents “because it is beautiful and offers a slower, laid-back lifestyle,” Chennamsetty added.

Unlike in Alberta, people headed to towns and smaller urban centres in Canada’s westernmost province.

Despite being the second most popular province overall, B.C.’s top destination, Chilliwack, landed in 16th place on U-Haul’s list of top 25 Canadian growth cities. Sidney, Trail, Kelowna and Nanaimo also made the list.

“The main reason people are moving to Chilliwack is because of the affordable real estate that you can find here,” U-Haul’s B.C. president, Mason Kolahdouzan, said in a statement. “There are also a lot of recreational areas where people can go hiking and fishing.”

The company cited affordability, recreation, economic development and real estate as reasons for relocation to B.C.’s top five destinations. Kelowna, with a population of 153,000, was the most populous B.C. city in the ranking.

Morris of UNBC’s Community Development Institute, which uses data from Statistics Canada to track population change in 38 sample communities in B.C., said the institute’s research confirms more of those communities are “reporting growth in the 2021 census than in the 2016 census.”

That’s “good news for these communities and regions,” Morris added.

Morris noted that both retirees and remote workers were showing a trend toward moving to “high-amenity communities.” It’s something she said was “always there” but has increased in recent years.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see what the 2026 census shows,” Morris said, adding that until then, the reasons underlying the movement remain anecdotal.

Longer-term trends

The westernmost provinces have been a favourite destination for at least five years, landing in U-Haul’s top three positions almost every year except for 2022, when Alberta and B.C. placed last and second last, respectively. (Lockridge blamed a tight race that year, adding that in- and out-migration varied little between the provinces.)

This year, it was Ontario that brought up the rear, despite the fact it dominated U-Haul’s list of top 25 growth cities. Among the 16 Ontario communities that made that list were Belleville, Trenton, Pembroke and Brantford, which placed third through sixth. Cottage-country destinations Collingwood and Parry Sound also made the top 10.

Overall, though, Ontario had “the greatest loss of do-it-yourself movers,” U-Haul said in a statement.

U-Haul said it uses statistics from more than 2.5 million one-way equipment transfers across Canada every year to create its lists.

While the trends that emerge “do not correlate directly to population or economic growth,” the company said its index is an effective gauge of whether a region is attracting new residents. [Tyee]

