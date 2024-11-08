Conservatives Beat the NDP in the Final Fundraising Race

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
BC Election 2024
BC Politics

Conservatives Beat the NDP in the Final Fundraising Race

Rustad’s party took in $3.4 million in three months, 13 per cent more than the New Democrats.

Andrew MacLeod 8 Nov 2024The Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee’s legislative bureau chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on X or reach him at .

John Rustad onstage behind a podium. He also appears on a screen to his right. The first few rows of seats are visible.
Once BC United shut down its campaign, donations to John Rustad’s BC Conservatives surged. Photo for The Tyee by Michelle Gamage.

In the last fundraising quarter ahead of the provincial election, the surging BC Conservatives raised more money than the governing NDP.

Between July 1 and Sept. 30 the Conservatives took in $3.4 million, substantially more than the $3 million the NDP received, according to Elections BC records.

Under John Rustad’s leadership the Conservatives won 44 of the legislature’s 93 seats, a remarkable gain for a party that failed to elect a single MLA in the last election four years ago. With 47 seats, the NDP and Premier David Eby will return to power with the smallest possible majority. The remaining two seats were won by Green candidates.

BC Conservative officials did not respond to a request for comment.

The NDP released a statement saying the quarterly fundraising was a record for their party as well and pointing out that they received a larger number of small donations than did the Conservatives, who “relied disproportionately on larger donations, including from several billionaires.”

“While billionaires like Chip Wilson back Rustad’s plan for tax breaks for the wealthiest, everyday British Columbians are standing with David Eby,” the statement quoted NDP provincial director Heather Stoutenburg saying.

Under rule changes made following the 2017 election, individual donations were capped at $1,450.82 annually and contributions from corporations and unions are prohibited.

The bulk of Conservative donations, more than 70 per cent, came in the month after Aug. 28 when BC United suspended its campaign and withdrew its candidates to avoid vote splitting among right-wing parties.

The Conservative take in the quarter was more than three times what they had raised in the preceding three months, when their fundraising total was half of the NDP’s.

There will be a further influx of funding for the Conservatives starting in January thanks to the per-vote subsidy that’s been in place since 2018.

Based on the results of the election and a planned adjustment for inflation, the party should receive about $1.7 million, slightly less than the NDP.

In September Rustad complained that election funding was “rigged” against his party, which received $65,000 in public subsidy this year based on its small share of the vote in 2020.

The BC Greens, which won two seats in the election, raised a little more than $608,000 in the most recent quarter. The party’s per-vote subsidy will drop to about $320,000 a year.

BC United received about $456,000 in donations in the last quarter, most of it coming in before the campaign suspension. Its per-vote subsidy will drop to nothing from more than $1.15 million a year.

MLAs are scheduled to be sworn in next week, and Eby has said he will announce his new cabinet on Nov. 18 at a swearing-in at Government House in Victoria.

He has also said he’s planning on a short fall sitting of the legislature but has yet to announce dates. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Will Poilievre Survive His Alberta Byelection?

Take this week's poll