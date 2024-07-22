Microsoft Crash Throws BC Health Authorities Back to Analogue Age

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Health
Science + Tech

Microsoft Crash Throws BC Health Authorities Back to Analogue Age

On Friday computers around the world running Windows 10 crashed, causing hiccups for health-care workers and patients.

Michelle Gamage 22 Jul 2024The Tyee

Michelle Gamage is The Tyee’s health reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

A blue screen reads, ‘Your PC ran into a problem and… collecting some error info...'
Around 50,000 devices in BC’s health-care industry were running Windows 10 and were impacted by the crash. Photo via Shutterstock.

On Friday computers around the world running the Microsoft operating system Windows 10 suddenly faced what is colloquially known as the "blue screen of death" before having their computer systems turn off and then slowly reboot.

This was not a cyberattack but a major tech failure.

That same day, cyber-security company CrowdStrike said an update it made to its antivirus software for Microsoft Windows caused the crash.

Many B.C. health authorities, hospitals, labs and urgent and primary care centres, were affected.

B.C.’s emergency dispatch system, as well as paramedic, wildfire and police services were not impacted, Premier David Eby said at a press conference Friday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said most systems were back online by midday, though he added it might take a bit of extra time to smooth everything out.

Staff were required to transition to paperwork to run the health-care system while the systems started up again, he added.

Around 50,000 devices in the B.C. health-care industry were running Windows 10 and were impacted by the crash, with roughly 30,000 of those devices located in the Lower Mainland at Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health, Dix said. The other 20,000 were in Northern, Interior and Island health authorities, he added.

The First Nations Health Authority told The Tyee it was not impacted by the crash.

“We had a crack team of IT professionals who worked throughout the night to minimize the impact to the entire health-care industry,” Eby said.

Dix praised the efforts of all health-care workers who also worked through the night to “protect patient care,” such as ensuring surgeries went ahead and patients got fed on time.

“This is a tribute to what they do in the face of the challenges they face every day,” he added.

Dix said every facility was impacted differently. One urgent and primary care centre that was set to open for 8 a.m. was only delayed by seven minutes as the team transitioned to analogue, for example, he said.

“This shows how quickly staff moved to adapt,” he said.

When asked if anything could have been done to avoid this crash, Eby said at the provincial level there will be a post-mortem conducted by the Ministry of Health to look at what happened and how the systems and staff responded.

Microsoft and CrowdStrike will also be doing their own investigations, he added.

On Friday morning Northern, Fraser, Interior, Vancouver Coastal, Island and Providence health authorities ran the same notice on their websites about the CrowdStrike disruption.

“Our primary concern is the continuity and quality of patient care,” it read. “We have implemented contingency plans to ensure that our health-care services remain operational and that patient care is not disrupted to the best of our ability.”

The notice encouraged British Columbians to check their local health authority’s website for updates and to call their health-care providers for updates.

“Please do not call hospital switchboard at this time,” it concluded.

It’s not clear if pharmacies across the province were similarly impacted.

The Tyee contacted Rexall, Loblaws, Pharmasave and London Drugs to ask if their pharmacies had been impacted during the disruption.

Rexall, Loblaws and Pharmasave told The Tyee they had not been impacted. London Drugs, which was affected by a cyberattack earlier this year, also told The Tyee it had not been impacted.

In addition to impacting hospitals and health-care services, the outage also affected airlines, banks and grocery stores. Some travellers are still stranded, waiting for rescheduled flights. [Tyee]

Read more: Health, Science + Tech

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll