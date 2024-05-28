BC’s Ballooning Backlog for Fixing Schools

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article — I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point — the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
News
Education

BC’s Ballooning Backlog for Fixing Schools

Thousands of stacked-up work orders are causing safety issues, says a union staffer.

Katie Hyslop TodayThe Tyee

Katie Hyslop is a reporter with The Tyee.

Two two-storey buildings make up the Sir Guy Carleton Elementary School campus. One has yellow siding, and one is red brick.
Everything from HVAC systems to roofs to classroom technology requires regular upgrades, says BC School Trustees Association president Carolyn Broady, but districts are short of maintenance funding. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.

Ramps built at the wrong elevation. New stairs that weren’t up to code.

“We’ve actually had a school where the lights have fallen down,” said Tammy Murphy, president of Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 728, which represents Surrey school district support staff including tradespeople and custodians. It was outside contractors, not district staff, who were responsible for that work, Murphy said.

Due to a support staff shortage, thousands of backlogged work orders and the district’s habit of hiring outside contractors to fill the gap, deferred and shoddy maintenance is beginning to have a noticeable impact on school buildings, Murphy said.

“Our carpentry department has 2,500 work orders, that’s how far behind they are,” said Murphy.

The Surrey school district asserted to The Tyee that any mistakes external contractors make are fixed by the contractors at their expense, except in “rare occasions” where district staff do “minor or esthetic adjustments” to contractors’ work.

Murphy is concerned about the safety of hiring outside contractors who don’t go through the “rigorous” background checks district staff do. Contractors cost more and deliver poorer-quality work than their staff counterparts, she said.

“Our trades departments end up redoing a lot of work that is contracted out. I’m guessing hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Murphy. The need to redo work takes away from time staff could be working on other maintenance needs in the district, she added.

All that deferred and delayed maintenance adds up. The provincial tally of deferred school maintenance projects has nearly doubled to $8.97 billion, up from $5 billion when the NDP first formed government in 2017.

As of Sept. 30, 2023, the most recent data available from the Ministry of Education and Child Care, the districts with the highest maintenance delay estimates are Vancouver ($1.1 billion), Surrey ($1.06 billion), Coquitlam ($546 million), Greater Victoria ($400 million) and Burnaby ($396 million).

For context, the Surrey district’s total 2023-24 budget was just over $1 billion.

A ministry spokesperson told The Tyee via email that deferred maintenance amounts may have changed as work was done over the current school year, or older schools were replaced with new builds. Deferred maintenance amounts also include components that have reached their warranty expirations but are still working.

It’s up to districts to regularly inspect their buildings, track their maintenance and communicate their maintenance and repair needs in their annual capital plan submissions to the province, the spokesperson wrote.

The ministry is providing its 60 school districts with $700 million in capital funding over three years through a variety of funding programs, including $300 million in the 2024-25 school year, for repair and maintenance projects.

Another $3.75 billion is going towards “major projects to improve, replace and build new schools” over the next three years, the spokesperson added.

BC School Trustees Association president Carolyn Broady said that while trustees are “very grateful” for this ministry funding, it isn’t enough to cover the gaps.

For example, engineers have told the association that $422 million in urgent school maintenance is needed over the 2024-25 school year alone.

“The bulk of our buildings were built post-World War II, so the ’50s and the ’60s,” Broady said. Everything from HVAC systems to roofs to classroom technology requires regular upgrades, she said.

Plus the province’s CleanBC plan requires energy-reducing upgrades for all government buildings, including schools, as part of their emissions reduction goal.

Deferrals cost more in the long run

Inflation of the cost of materials and labour is one issue, Broady noted. As is the lack of dedicated funding for technology upgrades — districts have to draw from the same pot of money whether they need new computers or a new roof.

“You might not get your library upgraded. It may mean that it takes over three years to get a roof replaced,” Broady said, adding that issues like heat waves and forest fire smoke increase the need for up-to-date HVAC systems in all schools, too.

Deferring maintenance can end up costing districts more in the long run when it leads to emergencies, like the outdated roof springing a leak, Broady said.

“And that leak will take priority over doing the gym floor in another school,” she said by way of example. “Always moving that money around to prioritize what is the most urgent.”

For its part, the Surrey school district defended its use of outside contractors, as well as staff tradespeople, to reduce its maintenance backlog.

“This balanced approach allows the district to optimize resource management and guarantee that projects are executed with efficiency and excellence,” a district spokesperson told The Tyee in an emailed statement.

“Some contracted work involves specialized skills or equipment not readily available in-house,” the spokesperson wrote, adding that in the rare cases where contractors have “unsupervised access to students,” they must first undergo criminal record checks in addition to any background checks required by their company.

The BC School Trustees Association recently finished a report on capital projects and deferred maintenance. It will be released publicly later this year, part of the association’s messaging for the upcoming provincial election, Broady said. [Tyee]

Read more: Education

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Your Municipality’s Water Security?

Take this week's poll