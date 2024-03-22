Save Us from Rising Heat Say Rallying Food Workers

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article – I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point – the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
News
Rights + Justice
Labour + Industry
BC Politics

Save Us from Rising Heat Say Rallying Food Workers

Workers Solidarity Network is using testimonies from the 2021 heat dome to call for better protections this year.

Brishti Basu TodayThe Tyee

Brishti Basu reports on labour for The Tyee. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative. Follow her on X @brish_ti.

A stainless steel stove in a commercial kitchen shows two steaming hot pots, and a pan. A hand is stirring some kind of noodle dish.
Workers will rally outside Health Minister Adrian Dix’s Vancouver office on Friday afternoon to call for maximum temperature limits in workplaces. Photo via Shutterstock.

Summer is typically when restaurants hire and train new workers. During the 2021 heat dome, that meant few breaks for Khushi Mehta and her co-workers at a Vancouver pizzeria.

“We couldn’t really leave new employees on the line by themselves to take a break,” Mehta said, describing a hot, stuffy workplace with a large pizza oven and little ventilation.

“I don't think there was a lot of emphasis put on physical well-being during our time working in those really high temperatures.”

Mehta quit working in the food service sector a few months after her experience in the heat dome and has since collaborated on projects with Workers Solidarity Network — a coalition of non-unionized and precarious workers in B.C. — to find ways that workplace safety could be prioritized during future extreme weather events.

WSN is asking the province to implement a maximum temperature limit for safe indoor work, particularly for food service workers, ahead of an expected hot, dry summer.

The group plans to rally outside Health Minister Adrian Dix’s Vancouver office on Friday afternoon to call for either new legislation or changes to existing rules that would implement a maximum temperature that’s safe for people to work indoors, according to Jen Kostuchuk, the climate and labour project co-ordinator at WSN.

Provincially set standards are important for non-unionized food service workers who are often vulnerable to losing paid work if they ask for accommodations, Kostuchuk said.

“For food service workers, refusing unsafe work is very complicated for many of them, when their hours and their wages are on the line or they fear broader employer retaliation,” said Kostuchuk, who herself worked in the food service industry on and off for 10 years.

“Other jurisdictions like Germany and Spain, for example, have set indoor limits for workplaces at 27 C, and they've also implemented mandatory cooling measures like misters and enforced breaks if temperatures exceed 35 degrees, especially in spaces with hot ovens.”

More ideas for improvement

Kostuchuk said the group is also calling for standards like workers being allowed frequent breaks for water and rest during heat waves, and leniency on dress codes that otherwise often require long black pants and long sleeve shirts even during the heat.

According to Kostuchuk, WSN and its members have sent 185 letters to ministers Adrian Dix, Harry Bains, Bowinn Ma and Premier David Eby on this subject and have yet to hear back.

Bains responded to questions sent directly from The Tyee on behalf of the Labour Ministry. “Our ministry and WorkSafeBC take workplace risks of any nature very seriously," said Bains. "Last year the province introduced the BC Heat Alert and Response system. We welcome input — and we will continue to take action to protect workers in the face of our changing climate.”

Currently in B.C., workplace regulations are based on taking enough steps to make sure an employee’s core body temperature does not exceed 38 C. Federal occupational health and safety standards suggest a minimum of 18 C and a maximum of 29 C in food preparation areas.

The B.C. Health Ministry directed The Tyee’s questions about a maximum temperature limit and other measures to the Labour Ministry, which did not answer in time for publication.

Mehta said her project with WSN came up with a number of ideas for how to improve workplace conditions during heat waves: having a temperature gauge in the restaurant to indicate when it gets too hot to work, and employees being given paid time off in lieu of working during a heat wave are high on the list.

Last year WSN released a report that highlighted food service workers’ experiences during the 2021 heat dome and wildfire season that killed 619 people.

Stories of fainting on the job

In 2021, WorkSafeBC received 115 heat stress claims — nearly triple the average number of claims between 2018 and 2020 — and 81 claims in 2022. In a statement to The Tyee, WorkSafeBC said that number dropped down to 49 last summer.

“The past few summers haven’t been as extreme as 2021… but I’m hoping that this summer if there is a heat wave, government does push for restaurants not being open” during the high temperatures, Mehta said.

As a student who moved to Vancouver from India — where restaurants often shut down during the heat of the afternoon and stay open later during cooler, evening hours — Mehta said, “back home we’re more prepared for extreme weather than Vancouver as a whole is.”

“In our project we heard from workers who don't have air conditioning in their workplace, and others who fainted on shift due to heat stress,” Kostuchuk said.

“[People] working in fast food drive-through windows described to us how extreme heat and wildfire smoke has presented adverse physical health impacts for them as well.”

Warmer than usual early spring weather has already broken dozens of temperature records across B.C. as of last weekend.

The upcoming summer season is expected to be a dry one, with snowpack levels across B.C. at nearly 40 per cent below normal this past winter. As a result, B.C. is preparing for an early wildfire season this year and Vancouver Coastal Health’s chief medical health officer Dr. Patricia Daly has called extreme weather caused by climate change an “existential threat to our population."

Not much has yet been said about preparations for the heat and protections for workers — whether they work indoors or outside in industries like construction and agriculture — or for people with disabilities who were demonstrably at higher risk during the 2021 heat dome. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Naheed Nenshi Will Win the Alberta NDP Leadership Race?

Take this week's poll