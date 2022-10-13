Become a friend of The Tyee for $15 a month

What Vancouver Parties Are Promising on Housing

Our final wrap-up includes key takeaways from party platforms and last-minute promises.

Jen St. Denis

Jen St. Denis is The Tyee’s Downtown Eastside reporter. Find her on Twitter @JenStDen.
BroadwayWithSign.jpg
Parties in 2022 have floated a lot of fixes for Vancouver’s affordable housing crisis. We collected them all. Illustration for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.

In Vancouver, there is no bigger issue than housing. The city’s extremely unaffordable rents and home prices are tied to pretty much every other issue, from homelessness to public safety to the local economy.

Here’s a final rundown of what the parties have rolled out on housing over the course of the Vancouver election campaign — including some last-minute promises announced in the past few weeks.

Forward Together; Kennedy Stewart running to stay mayor

In interviews, Stewart has stressed the importance of pre-zoning areas of the city to speed up building, and has urged voters to elect the six councillors running alongside him to ensure he has a majority council to speed up the approval of new housing.

Read the party’s full platform.

ABC Vancouver; Ken Sim running for mayor

In interviews, Sim has been short on detail when asked exactly how he will shorten permit time, but has emphasized he has the management skills to reform the permitting system because of his experience running two businesses.

Read the party’s full platform.

TEAM for a Livable Vancouver; Colleen Hardwick running for mayor

In interviews, Hardwick has voiced her skepticism that denser development can solve Vancouver’s housing woes, and has said her party’s policies would remove the incentive to tear down older apartment buildings to build higher-density buildings.

Read the party’s full platform.

Progress Vancouver; Mark Marissen running for mayor

In interviews, Marissen has said he wants the population of the city to grow to support a strong local economy.

Read the party’s full platform.

Non-Partisan Association; Fred Harding running for mayor

In interviews, Harding has emphasized that lack of housing supply is the root cause of Vancouver’s housing unaffordability crisis.

Read the party’s full platform.

OneCity, Christine Boyle incumbent councillor

Read the party’s full platform.

COPE; Jean Swanson incumbent councillor

Read the party’s full platform.

Green Party of Vancouver; Pete Fry, Adriane Carr, Michael Wiebe incumbent councillors

Read the party’s full platform.

Vision Vancouver, no incumbent councillors

Read the party’s full platform.

Vote Socialist, no incumbent councillors

Read the party’s full platform. [Tyee]

