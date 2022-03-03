Government’s Effort to License Groundwater Falls Short

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee Today ➡

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee Today ➡
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
BC Politics
Environment

Government’s Effort to License Groundwater Falls Short

More than half of users face losing access to water critical for farms and industry.

Andrew MacLeod TodayTheTyee.ca

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee's Legislative Bureau Chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on Twitter or reach him at .

GroundwaterSprinklers.jpg
Despite a late rush, thousands of groundwater users have failed to apply for new mandatory licences. Photo by Jeremy Hiebert, Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

Despite a last-minute rush in applications from B.C. businesses seeking licences to keep using groundwater, about 60 per cent of existing users missed the March 1 deadline and risk losing their access to water.

As of the Tuesday deadline the government had received almost 8,000 applications.

“There was a sharp increase in applications this month,” the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said in a statement. “In fact, over 3,000 submissions were received since the beginning of February, which accounts for 39 per cent of the total applications submitted since 2016.”

The ministry attributed the late rush to the additional staff and resources put in place to help people complete applications.

But even after the uptick, some 12,000 of the estimated 20,000 non-domestic users of groundwater — generally from wells or dugouts for agriculture, industry or other businesses — had failed to meet the deadline to apply for a licence.

They’re at risk of losing access to the water they have relied upon for farming or other operations.

In a Feb. 7 blog post, Forest Minister Katrine Conroy, along with Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and Environment Minister George Heyman, argued that the Water Sustainability Act is key to strengthening water security in the province.

“Licensing provides the ability to effectively manage our groundwater resources through a changing climate by ensuring we know the number of users and the quantity of water required for their use,” they wrote.

In recent months leaders of the BC Liberals and BC Green Party had called on the government to extend the deadline.

On Monday, the BC Liberal critic for rural development, Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson, repeated that call in the legislature.

“The government has bungled along, failing to communicate to farmers, ranchers and small business owners who are at risk of losing precious water rights in this province,” he said. “The NDP has simply failed to properly reach out to those who are being impacted.”

Conroy said her ministry was working on the issue, including by simplifying the application process and by reaching out to industry organizations to help.

“We are finding that the majority of people, the big users, are saying they are going to sign up,” she said. “We're hoping that they will do that. We understand the issues, and we are working on it.”

With the deadline now passed, the government will keep supporting groundwater users to come into compliance, the ministry’s statement said, adding it’s necessary to regulate an important resource.

“While we are not going to be unreasonable with those who are not in compliance after today’s deadline, we are serious about the need of users getting this done and we urge groundwater users to get their applications in,” the ministry said.

Licensing groundwater ensures that water management decisions can be made through a fair and transparent process, they said. It helps protect aquifers and streams, as well as people who depend on them for their business or livelihood.

“B.C.’s water licensing system helps reduce conflicts between water users, particularly in times of drought and water scarcity,” they said.

The requirement for a licence came out of changes to the province’s Water Sustainability Act brought into force in 2016.

Users of groundwater, other than for a domestic purpose, were given a three-year transition period to apply for a licence and begin paying water use fees, a policy that recognized their historic use and brought them under the regulations with fewer requirements than new users would face.

If they failed to get a licence by the deadline they would have no right to use groundwater until they got a licence. They would lose guaranteed access to the water and have to reapply, facing the risk of long delays. Under the new rules, getting a licence could require expensive studies to show there’s enough water available and there’s no guarantee the licence would be granted.

In 2019, when that special treatment was previously set to end, the government extended the deadline and gave users until March 1 this year to apply.

Since at least last summer, former civil servants and others with knowledge of the situation had warned that few people were aware the deadline was coming and said it could have severe consequences for water users, food security and the economy. [Tyee]

Read more: BC Politics, Environment

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: What Do You Think of Our New Look?

Take this week's poll