Omicron Threat Brings New Lockdown Rules

We’re racing to our year-end membership deadline. Will you help us get there?

The article you just read was made possible by a whole community of people working together — our journalists, editors, support staff, and thousands of dedicated readers. The Tyee is a reader-funded publication, and we can only do what we do if readers step up to help fund our editorial budget.

We’re aiming to add 650 new monthly supporters by Dec. 31. This bump in support will help us plan for another year of impactful journalism, all while keeping our articles free and open for all to read.

This model has been working for us. While the overall trend in Canadian media is newsroom layoffs or closures, we’ve been able to grow our team over time and do more quality, in-depth journalism about stories that matter.

We know that this model — reader support without a paywall — has real potential to help independent media thrive for the long term. Help us keep up the momentum and do even more next year.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Help us hit our year-end target of 650 new monthly supporters and join Tyee Builders today.
We’re looking for 650 new monthly supporters to fund our newsroom — are you one of them?

Small independent news media are having a moment — we’re gaining supporters, winning awards, and publishing more impactful journalism than ever. We’re starting to see glimmers of a hopeful future for independent journalism in Canada.

The Tyee works for our readers, because we are funded by you. We don’t lock our articles behind a paywall, and we focus all of our energy into publishing original, in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else. It’s our full-time job because readers pay us to do it.

Over the last two years, we’ve been able to double our staff team and publish more than ever. We’re gearing up for another year and we need to know how much we are working with. Thousands of Tyee readers have signed up to support our independent newsroom through our Tyee Builders program, and we’re inviting you to join.

From now until Dec. 31, we’re aiming to bring aboard 650 new monthly supporters to The Tyee to help us do even more in 2022.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Help us hit our year-end target of 650 new monthly supporters and join Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
News
  |  
Coronavirus

Omicron Threat Brings New Lockdown Rules

Health officials tighten restrictions as variant brings 'explosive' outbreaks.

Moira Wyton Today | TheTyee.ca

Moira Wyton is The Tyee’s health reporter. Follow her @moirawyton or reach her here. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
HenryDix21Dec2021.jpg
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix: Tougher restrictions and a warning that 'hope is not a strategy.' Photo via BC Govenment.

British Columbia is cancelling thousands of scheduled surgeries, shutting down bars and gyms and limiting gatherings in an effort to prevent the Omicron COVID variant from overwhelming hospitals.

The highly transmissible variant is causing “explosive” outbreaks in the Lower Mainland in particular, and now makes up about 50 per cent of new cases each day, health officials said today.

“It is inevitable now that most of us in the province will be exposed at some point,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. She said new information on Omicron showed measures announced Friday were inadequate.

Henry said B.C. will record more than 1,300 new cases on Tuesday, more than previous daily records that overwhelmed hospital capacity in the third and fourth waves.

“This tells us that Omicron is making a difference in our trajectory in B.C.,” Henry said, “and we need to take additional actions to manage this and get through another wave.”

All scheduled surgeries will be cancelled starting Jan. 4, or about 3,000 of B.C.’s approximately 7,000 surgeries performed each week. Emergency and urgent surgeries will continue, Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

Henry said the measures are needed to ensure the health system can respond to an expected surge in cases.

“We have a very fragile health-care workforce right now,” she added.

Effective Wednesday evening, bars, nightclubs, gyms and fitness studios must all close until at least Jan. 18, and sports tournaments remain cancelled.

Indoor personal gatherings are limited to a maximum of one other household or 10 people, and all must be vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are not permitted to gather indoors outside of their household.

Organized events like wedding receptions and New Year’s or holiday parties at venues of any size are prohibited, and restaurants are limited to tables of six people or less.

Seated events of any size like concerts, sports games and movie theatres are limited to half capacity, with vaccine card checks.

“Right now, these are risky settings,” said Henry.

There is no restriction on non-essential travel within B.C. or Canada, but Henry said anyone travelling should be vaccinated and limit their contacts to only close family members.

Henry and Dix also unveiled their rapid testing strategy, which stopped short of delivering testing kits to the public as other provinces have done.

By mid-January, 2.6 million rapid testing kits will become more widely available at over-burdened testing sites, long-term care centres and in remote communities and in outbreak settings where they are already being used.

An additional 11 million expected tests will be provided in communities experiencing outbreaks, in K to 12 classrooms, among post-secondary institutions and to replenish supplies for long-term care, health-care workers and rural and remote Indigenous communities.

Experts have called on B.C. to distribute the tests more widely to protect the public, but Henry and Dix cited uncertain supply of the tests when announcing the strategy.

“They need to be used strategically and that’s what we are doing here in B.C.,” said Henry.

Dix said the province will speed up the delivery of COVID booster shots. He said everyone will have the chance to have a third dose by the end of March.

Two doses of Pfizer protects against severe illness from Omicron about 40 per cent of the time, compared to more than 80-per-cent protection from Delta.

But three doses boosts protection to approximately 70 per cent against Omicron, which has shown increased rates of breakthrough infections in vaccinated people and reinfection for people who have recovered from COVID-19.

So far, about 13.9 per cent of British Columbians have received a booster shot, and eligibility is limited to seniors and Elders, some health-care workers, Indigenous people over 18 and clinically extremely vulnerable people.

Alberta and Ontario both opened up eligibility for booster doses at five to six months after a second dose for all residents over 18 this week.

Henry said sticking to at least a six-month interval will help ensure immunity is longer-lasting.

And she noted that vaccinations can only go as fast as there are staff to administer them. Many staff are being stretched between testing, vaccinations and contact tracing, and are exhausted, Henry said.

With emotion in her voice, Henry urged everyone to get vaccinated, keep their circles to the same small group of people, and get a booster when eligible.

“Hope is not a strategy, so it is really challenging as we’re looking down the line at what could be coming,” she said. [Tyee]

Read more: Coronavirus

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Are You Gathering This Holiday Season?

Take this week's poll