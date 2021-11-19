The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Flood Cuts Off Patients from Cancer Treatment, Dialysis and Needed Care

The recent disaster shows gaps in the emergency system for disabled people and those with serious illnesses.

Moira Wyton Today | TheTyee.ca

Moira Wyton is The Tyee’s health reporter. Follow her @moirawyton or reach her here. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
FloodedHighway1.jpg
‘Especially when having cancer treatment, any delay feels scary,’ says the mother of one Chilliwack cancer patient who had to scramble to get needed care in Vancouver after floodwaters washed out Highway 1. Photo by Jonathan Hayward, the Canadian Press.

As floodwaters rose in Abbotsford Tuesday, 18-year-old Dylan Putz’s way to cancer treatment in Vancouver seemed to wash away along with swaths of Highway 1.

The avid mountain biker and trainee electrician was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer in September 2020. He has been making the nearly two-hour car trip from east Chilliwack to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver at least once a week for more than a year.

But when the highway washed out in floods and mudslides near Abbotsford and Hope, cutting off Chilliwack and Hope from the rest of the province, his appointment to place a stomach drain on Thursday and plans to begin a new round of chemotherapy were jeopardized.

“You don’t want to put things off… especially when having cancer treatment, any delay feels scary,” said Dylan’s mom, Carmen Putz in an interview on Thursday as Dylan recovered in hospital.

Dylan and his father, Brian Putz, were able to get on a helicopter chartered by Brian’s employer over the floods to Abbotsford, where the construction company also arranged a truck for them to drive into Vancouver.

While he made it, the younger Putz is one of likely hundreds of patients in Chilliwack and Hope areas who are scrambling to find a way to essential health care only accessible in Abbotsford and Vancouver amid record flooding, evacuations and closures of Highways 1 and 7.

According to the most recent data available, in 2012 more than 720 people in Chilliwack and Hope are diagnosed with cancer each year, a number which has likely increased as better screening practices increase cancer diagnosis rates across B.C.

Dozens of comments from Fraser Valley residents on a Chilliwack Facebook group describe cancer and dialysis patients being stranded in Abbotsford away from home and their regular medications, or stuck behind the floodline without a plan to reach timely care for a variety of chronic and urgent conditions.

Fraser Health has been arranging flights for patients between Chilliwack and Abbotsford, Carmen said, but many Fraser Valley residents being treated in Vancouver are not even on their radar. (Cancer care is co-ordinated by the Provincial Health Services Authority and the vast majority of it is delivered in Vancouver.)

Neither she nor Gabrielle Kristzl Toth were contacted about getting to Vancouver for care, despite private charters leaving from Chilliwack airport for patients cared for under the Fraser Health Authority.

“We’re basically with Vancouver Coastal Health, so Fraser Health doesn’t even know about us,” said Toth in an interview.

Toth’s husband Chuck Toth was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August and is slated for surgery to remove the cancer on Monday.

But she doesn’t know how they will get there and is preparing to show up along the recently opened Highway 7 lane for commercial and essential vehicles to argue their way through.

Chuck’s surgery has already been delayed once due to pandemic-related staffing shortages at Vancouver General Hospital, said Toth, “and this is a cancer patient, so time is of the essence.”

The stress is compounded by having to sort out care for the couple’s two dogs and pay for a hotel in Vancouver for a longer period because she can’t go back and forth.

“It’s scramble time,” said Toth. “You’re already under such extreme stress when somebody in the family has cancer. So this is just really not easy to deal with.”

The flooding has also disrupted a number of patients who travel from Chilliwack to Abbotsford for dialysis and other cancer care, including Q Lawrence.

Lawrence, who uses it/its pronouns, went to its first of three weekly dialysis sessions in Abbotsford on Monday to remove toxins from its blood.

But as soon as it arrived back in Chilliwack Monday afternoon, stress about getting back for its next treatment on Wednesday began as flood warnings became increasingly dire.

Lawrence, who has kidney disease and is an ambulatory wheelchair user, could feel the effects of missing a session almost immediately. Its body was retaining fluid internally, leading to swollen hands and legs, internal discomfort, tension headaches and complete exhaustion. In severe cases, this can lead to infection and widespread organ failure.

There is no nephrologist in Chilliwack or Hope, so a dialysis machine couldn’t be set up or operated safely.

Lawrence called different airlines after it heard they were doing patient relief flights, but didn’t book because of fears of damage to its wheelchair during flight, a widespread issue for the health, safety and dignity of disabled people when flying.

After finding the contact information for someone at Cascadia Air in a screenshot on a comment thread on Facebook, Lawrence was able to get more information on wheelchair handling and flew out Thursday morning.

Lawrence plans to stay in Abbotsford, where a fellow mutual aid organizer has offered housing. However, that means Lawrence won’t have an accessible washroom or other access needs met until it can return to Chilliwack.

“That’s a toll that a lot of disabled people are going to be going through right now,” it said.

Fraser Health confirmed it is co-ordinating some emergency transportation for patients trapped by highway closures between Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

“Fraser Health has been in contact with all affected dialysis patients and is assisting a small number of Chilliwack residents who require access to dialysis services at the Abbotsford Community Dialysis Unit or Abbotsford Regional Hospital,” said a spokesperson in a followup email.

“We are co-ordinating air transportation and accommodations, if necessary, for these individuals.”

The Provincial Health Services Authority and the Ministry of Health did not respond to requests for comment before publication time.

Lawrence said this distressing time has highlighted how disabled people are left out of disaster planning.

“Putting us up in a hotel if there was any chance of the highway closing, that’s the kind of actual leadership and humanity that is required from climate crisis responses for disabled people to be brought along and to not be left behind as we have been so far,” Lawrence said.

For Toth, it underscores the need to invest in specialized health services in Chilliwack itself, and not just rely on people travelling to Vancouver for essential care.

She and Charles moved to Chilliwack from Surrey near the beginning of the pandemic after he retired from being a bus driver in Vancouver but have commuted to Vancouver for all his tests and screenings because wait times in Chilliwack for a simple CT scan were up to six weeks.

Toth hopes this is a wake-up call for further investments in specialized care in Chilliwack and Hope.

“The real specialists are in Vancouver,” she said. “So when your access is cut off from that hub, you’re basically at their mercy.” [Tyee]

