Hey Media, Let Us Talk! Climate Scientists Tell New Survey

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
News
  |  
Science + Tech
  |  
Environment

Hey Media, Let Us Talk! Climate Scientists Tell New Survey

Results show where experts, journalists and public agree, and don’t, about climate coverage and causes.

Katie Hyslop Today | TheTyee.ca

Katie Hyslop is a reporter for The Tyee. Reach them here.
DrEmilyGrossman.jpeg
Dr. Emily Grossman is interviewed at an Extinction Rebellion protest in England. A new survey shows that journalists and scientists need to talk outside of news interviews on how media should cover climate change.

A new survey of Canadian scientists, journalists and members of the public on the media’s coverage of climate change shows the three groups have much in common when it comes to their beliefs about the causes and impacts of climate change.

But they diverge on how the media should do the important job of translating the latest climate science for a public audience, says survey co-principal investigator Sean Holman, who’s also the Wayne Crookes professor of environmental and climate journalism at the University of Victoria.

“What interested me was just how much scientists want to be included in climate change coverage and want to communicate more directly with the public about climate change,” said Holman, a former journalist who’s written extensively on how the Canadian media covers climate change, including for The Tyee.

Between Oct. 8 and Nov. 3, 143 scientists, 148 journalists and 1,006 members of the public took part in the survey. Over two-thirds of the scientists were men, while just over half of journalists identified as women. The public was a near even split between those two genders.

The survey was conducted by Holman; co-principal investigator Peter Ryan, associate professor of public relations at Mount Royal University; Patricia Elliott, a professor in investigative and community journalism at First Nations University; Research Co.; and McAllister Opinion Research.

The results show that more than two-thirds of both journalists and scientists disagreed that Canadian media provides voters enough information about climate change to make an informed choice at the ballot box. Nearly half of the public felt the same way.

Nearly three-quarters of both the scientists and journalists agreed that part of the problem with news coverage is that there isn’t enough on climate change and called for it to increase to about one-third of all news stories. Both groups estimated that current coverage amounts to 11 to 14 per cent of news stories.

But getting scientists to talk “on the record” with a journalist can prove tricky. Of the scientists surveyed, 41 per cent said the fear of being politicized or having their research incorrectly reported had a negative impact on their ability or desire to grant interviews.

Nearly 90 per cent of scientists supported the idea of augmenting coverage of climate change with media-hosted public forums where people could ask scientists questions about climate change directly and in real time.

Eighty per cent of journalists supported the idea, while 82 per cent said that newsrooms should consult climate scientists in climate change coverage editorial decisions.

However, only one-fifth of journalists surveyed agreed that scientists should be able to read a media story that features their research or quotes before publication, a move widely seen in media as sacrificing journalistic independence.

Nearly 80 per cent of the scientists were in favour of this move, with one scientist calling for an end to editing researchers’ remarks in all news coverage.

Holman says the survey is a sign that media and scientists need to have conversations outside of news interviews on how media should cover climate change, up to and including the debate over whether it should be called a climate “crisis” or “emergency.”

“There’s an enormous amount that scientists and journalists can be learning from one another, and I think that’s one of the most important things to come out of the survey,” Holman said.

Both communities are highly educated, value fact-based information and agree more often than not in terms of climate change causes, impacts and importance, he said. The survey shows both journalists and scientists are interested in working together, but it’s not happening yet.

“That’s the most exciting thing about this survey, is the opportunity to bring these two communities together that really agree on a lot of things but might not be aware of what they agree about,” he said.

The public disagreed more with scientists and journalists on the causes, impacts and coverage of climate change, with just 80 per cent of the public agreeing that human fossil fuel use is driving climate change, and 73 per cent agreeing that media should cover climate change as a crisis.

“When we think about why the public is not as aligned as those two groups, what we do see is a lot of evidence denialism among some members of the public,” Holman said, which has also impacted beliefs regarding COVID-19 infections and vaccines, for example, as well as human-caused climate change.

“We have principally seen that as a motivating issue on the conservative-side of the political spectrum.”

Nevertheless, Holman points to a recent Environics survey that showed 74 per cent of Canadians trusted scientists when it came to climate change, compared to 40 per cent who trusted the federal government and 32 per cent who trust journalists.

Today’s report is a preliminary look at the survey data, with a more comprehensive breakdown of the survey results expected sometime in January. Holman said the group plans to take the survey international in the coming years, as well as conducting another survey on media coverage of biodiversity loss. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Do You Think Meaningful Climate Action Will Come from COP26?

Take this week's poll