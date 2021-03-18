An App Designed to Curb Drug Overdose Deaths Has Saved 15 Lives

At least 15 additional lives have been saved from toxic drug deaths in B.C. over the last 10 months thanks to a “virtual buddy” the province rolled out last May for people using substances.

Paramedics and firefighters have, so far, responded to 62 calls for help through the Lifeguard app, which automatically calls an ambulance for people using substances if they become unresponsive to digital prompts.

Responders have reversed 16 overdoses across all health authorities. The 46 other calls were either accidental, or the person came to before emergency services arrived.

Everyone who used the app to call for help survived, said Neil Lilley, a senior provincial executive director at BC Emergency Health Services.

The numbers, while small compared to the at least 1,499 people who have died of toxic drug deaths over the same period, represent a significant success in the effort to curb overdoses.

“Even if it was just one life saved, one life is one life, and everybody deserves a chance of survival,” said Lilley, who headed up the integration of the app with B.C.’s emergency dispatch system.

Earlier this week, the Surrey Now-Leader reported one man had been saved twice from an overdose while using Lifeguard and is now in treatment for fentanyl dependence.

“This app has fortunately given 15 people back to their friends and family, and they now live another day,” said Lilley. “For me, that is just remarkable.”

The Lifeguard app employs a one-minute timer the user has to either pause or deactivate to signal they are OK. If they don’t respond in time, the app places a call to 911 for help using personal information input into the user’s profile.

About 89 per cent of people who died in 2019 of a toxic drug overdose were alone, Lilley said. The aim of the app is to be a resource for them.

Advocate Laura Shaver says Lifeguard is clearly working for people who use substances recreationally and others who might not want to disclose their drug use.

“If it saves even one life, I’m all for it,” said Shaver, who is treasurer of Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users and a peer advisor at the BC Centre on Substance Use. “It’s good for those people that maybe don’t use all the time, because then they don’t have to let other people know.”

But Shaver, who often works with people who use substances in the Downtown Eastside, says the app isn’t accessible to many who don’t have cell phones or who don’t trust that police won’t be called.

Vancouver has seen the most people die of any city in B.C. Since May, at least 360 people have died in city limits, and a majority of overdose emergency calls originate in the Downtown Eastside, according to th