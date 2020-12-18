Former Clerk Craig James Charged in BC Legislature Spending Scandal

Criminal charges have been laid against Craig James, the former clerk of the British Columbia legislature who retired last year amid accusations of misconduct.

BC’s Clerk Retires after Report into Legislature Misspending Finds Wrongdoing read more

The BC Prosecution Service announced today that James has been charged with four counts of breach of trust by a public officer and two counts of fraud in excess of $5,000.

Approved by special prosecutors David Butcher and Brock Martland, the charges were filed in the BC Supreme Court Thursday.

As clerk, James was the top staff person in the $80-million-a-year legislature.

MLAs in the legislature voted to suspend him and another senior official in November 2018 after learning the RCMP was investigating.

A pair of 2019 reports from then Speaker Darryl Plecas detailed wide-ranging concerns.

In May 2019, a review by retired Supreme Court of Canada chief justice Beverley McLachlin found James had received improper benefits, made improper purchases of a personal nature and had removed and used legislative assembly property.

Speaker Report Alleges ‘Flagrant’ Misspending by Two Senior Legislative Officials read more

James had claimed repayment from the legislature that he wasn’t entitled to for two suits, three luggage purchases and private insurance premiums, she found.

Also, she said, “Mr. James engaged in misconduct by removing alcohol from the legislative precinct without accounting for it.”

She also found that keeping the wood splitter and trailer that the legislature had purchased at his home was inappropriate.

“Mr. James engaged in misconduct by keeping the wood splitter and trailer under his personal control for almost a year and using both for personal purposes during that time, in the face of clear consensus that there was no reason for the equipment not to be on Legislative Assembly property.”

James made a first appearance today at the Victoria Courthouse. The next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 27.