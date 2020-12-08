We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
News
  |  
Health
  |  
Coronavirus

BC Officially Closes the Door on In-Person Holiday Celebrations

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders seasonal gatherings limited to immediate households as infection levels remain high.

Moira Wyton Today | TheTyee.ca

Moira Wyton is The Tyee’s health reporter. Follow her @moirawyton or reach her here. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
DrBonnieHenryChristmas.jpg
Dr. Bonnie Henry said today that a vaccine is on the way, but sacrifices are still needed. Photo via the BC Government.

Holiday gatherings will be strictly limited this year as pandemic measures remain in place until Jan. 8 because of high case numbers, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said today.

“We can still be festive, we can still connect with family and with friends in a safe and virtual way,” Henry said. “The sacrifices we make now will protect our loved ones and countless others throughout the province and keep our strained health-care system open and functioning.”

But traditional in-person gatherings with extended family will be prohibited.

Orders limiting social gatherings to one’s immediate household, with some exceptions for people who live alone, will remain in place until the New Year, Henry said.

Public outdoor events and in-person faith gatherings also remain banned until Jan. 8.

The extensions mean that Hanukkah and Christmas celebrations need to be limited to people within your immediate household and travel outside your community should be avoided unless absolutely essential.

Henry noted there are some exceptions for drive-in events like movies or drive-through toy collection or Christmas light tours, but that each car may only contain one household.

B.C. tallied 2,020 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, or about 673 per day, which is consistent with case counts from the last two weeks. COVID-19 claimed 35 lives in that period.

Fraser Health region accounted for 1,362 of those cases, and surges in Northern and Interior communities where outbreaks had not previously taken hold are popping up as well.

“We continue to have very high levels of community spread and transmission in British Columbia,” said Henry, noting that cases are levelling off. “This means what you are doing every day is making a difference. We are not yet through this storm.”

Henry said the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in B.C. as early as next week and will be earmarked for seniors and long-term care and frontline health workers. The province is already receiving specialized containers from Pfizer that allow the vaccine to be stored at the required -70 degrees Celsius.

“Our efforts and our sacrifices are making a difference, and we can’t let that go now, particularly as we know things like a vaccine are so close.”

While the few doses expected before the New Year and in the early months of 2021 won’t stop community spread, Henry hopes they will help curb deaths and hospitalizations until broader distribution is possible.

In the meantime, the province is also investigating how rapid testing could help in screening staff and visitors at long-term care facilities through a pilot project.

“We can’t intuit where this virus is,” said Henry. “It is so challenging this time of year when the virus is spreading so rapidly.” [Tyee]

Read more: Health, Coronavirus

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: To What Extent Should Hospitals Take COVID Patients from Other Health Regions?

Take this week's poll