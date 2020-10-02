We value: Our readers.
A BC Election? In this Pandemic? A Tyee Video

WATCH: What you need to know about the voting process, the back story, and more.

Tyee Staff Today | TheTyee.ca

BC’s pandemic election, simplified. 

There’s no way around it now — B.C. is headed to the polls on Oct. 24, and now you have to figure out what on Earth is going on.

We know. It’s come a little early, deviating from the four-year schedule we usually follow, and it’s complicated by a deadly coronavirus that has claimed a million lives worldwide. As far as elections go, this one is pretty unprecedented.

In this video, we answer your most pressing questions about this snap election, like: What, there’s an election? Why this early? What is a "CASA"? How did we get here? Is a pandemic election even possible? All of this in under four minutes.

Party leaders and candidates will be talking about the issues important to voters against the backdrop of a pandemic. No matter what happens, this will be an election like no other.

This video was produced in partnership with the talented Avo Media team of Jesse Lupini, Koby Michaels and Lucas Kavanagh. You can find all of their previous videos here.

This video was produced in partnership with the talented Avo Media team of Jesse Lupini, Koby Michaels and Lucas Kavanagh. You can find all of their previous videos here.

