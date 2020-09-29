We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
News
  |  
Health
  |  
BC Election 2020

This BC Election, Many More Voters Will Mail It In

In 2017, 6,500 people voted by post. This year, more than 400,000 plan to do so. How might it affect the results?

Moira Wyton Today | TheTyee.ca

Moira Wyton is The Tyee’s health reporter. Follow her @moirawyton or reach her here. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

canada-post-ballot.jpg
A mailbox is replacing a ballot box for hundreds of thousands of BC voters. Photo by Phillip Jeffrey, Creative Commons licence CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

By the time advanced voting opens in British Columbia next month, Jesse Marchand will already be eight months pregnant. So, instead of facing the prospect of waiting in line to cast a ballot, Marchand and her husband requested mail-in ballots last week.

“I feel like in-person voting could take much longer with physical distancing protocols in place,” said Marchand, who lives in East Vancouver.

The Marchands are two of the more than 400,000 voters who have registered for mail-in ballots in B.C. since the election was called Sept. 21.

In the last provincial election, just 6,500 people voted by mail.

A snap election called amid a resurgence in the province’s COVID-19 outbreak will undoubtedly affect how — and if — people vote next month.

With enhanced cleaning and distancing measures, as well as more polling stations, Elections BC is hoping voting in person will be as easy as picking up a takeout coffee.

But the pandemic is shaping how people vote and how parties vie for support.

Sanjay Jeram, an expert in B.C. politics at Simon Fraser University, said the province is well prepared for a shift in the ways that people vote.

“B.C. is at the forefront in North America for allowing different forms of voting,” he said. “The mail-in voting system is strong.”

But the massive shift to mail-in voting doesn’t necessarily mean many more people are going to vote, Jeram said.

Those doing it by mail are likely the people who have always voted and are just finding a new way to do it, he said.

Like Kathryn Lancashire, who said she has “always, always” voted. Switching to a mail-in ballot just seemed “easy and prudent” during the pandemic.

She and her husband live in Victoria and aren’t high-risk or vulnerable, but she wanted to do what she could to limit contact with those who are.

“I worry about the volunteers at our local voting stations who are usually elderly,” said Lancashire. “Also, historically, we’re usually in line up for quite a long time with mostly elderly people.”

As voters adapt, parties are adjusting to new and limited options to energize their base or convince undecided voters to support them in-person or in the mail.

For smaller parties like the BC Greens who often aim to convince undecided voters or gain support from people disillusioned with the BC Liberals or NDP, in-person campaigning can mean everything.

“That’s the challenge of the Greens; they have to get people who are dissatisfied with the system, who are looking for alternatives,” said Cara Camcastle, a professor of political science at SFU. “It’s sometimes a protest vote, and they have to get to people to make them cast it.”

Time is also a major constraint, both for voters and for parties. The lengthened advanced voting period means all parties have less time to convince voters to support their candidates before they mail in their ballots or vote in advance polls.

And voters are still dealing with the anxiety of a pandemic and skies darkened by wildfires.

“Even the Greens will have to use some [crisis] imagery and tap into those concerns,” said Camcastle. “They could have an advantage on the climate issues, but other challenges are still important.”

Jeram and Camcastle agree that while the pandemic will play a role in how people vote, it won’t necessarily mean they make a different choice at the polls. [Tyee]

Read more: Health, BC Election 2020

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: What Do You Want Candidates to Be Discussing as They Compete for Votes This Election?


Take this week's poll