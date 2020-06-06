‘I Know What It Feels Like to Be Rejected’

“There are 8,000 people here,” said Jacob Callender-Prasad, smiling as he surveyed the crowd he’d helped gather around the Olympic Cauldron in Vancouver’s Jack Poole Plaza to protest racism. Chants of “Black lives matter” echoed off the downtown buildings.

Callender-Prasad watched the energy levels swell and then continued on a walk around the perimeter with a team of volunteers, working to keep protesters off a patch of decorative grass on the roof of a Cactus Club restaurant.

The protest began at 4 p.m. with a moment of silence for victims of racial violence, including George Floyd, a Black American who was killed by a white police officer on May 25. Passions ran high through the afternoon, but organizers called for peace and the demonstration remained calm as speakers shared their own experiences with racism in Canada.

Feven Kidane, Vancouver

Helen Proskow, 26, Vancouver

Sheriff Jaiteh, 26, Surrey

Jacob Callender-Prasad, 21, Vancouver

Feven Haile, 19, Vancouver

Gabriel Lucky Gbeneyei, 22, Vancouver

Issa Braithwaite, 30, Vancouver

Luna Hussini, 21, and Kabir Qurban, 22, both from Surrey

Ahpunii Derange, 20, Vancouver

Amar Bek, 22, Vancouver

Denis Agar, 30, Vancouver

Paneet Singh, 30, Burnaby

Madison Mah, 25, Coquitlam

Nicole Sawchyn, 25, Edmonton

Mckenzie Verdon, 25, Edmonton

Winston Heron, 52, Vancouver

Orene Askew, 37, Vancouver