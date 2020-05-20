We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
News
  |  
Coronavirus

BC Boosts Pay for Workers on COVID-19 Frontlines

Up to $2,240 for health and social service sector workers in the pandemic.

Moira Wyton Today | TheTyee.ca

Moira Wyton is The Tyee’s health reporter. Follow her @moirawyton or reach her here. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
Covid-Tent.jpg
‘People at the front lines of the pandemic are working tirelessly to keep us and our loved ones healthy.’ Photo by Joshua Berson.

About 250,000 B.C. frontline workers will get a temporary $4-an-hour pay boost for their work during the pandemic, Finance Minister Carole James said Tuesday.

The program will cover eligible hospital workers, prison guards, diagnostic technicians and harm reduction workers an others in frontline health and social services.

It will provide the pay boost — worth about $2.240 — for 16 working weeks, retroactive to March 15.

“Temporary pandemic pay recognizes all that our health and social service workers do to help keep people healthy, our communities running and deliver important care and services to the most vulnerable during this challenging time,” James said in a news release today.

The program is expected to cost $560 million, with most of the money coming from the federal government. B.C.’s contribution to the cost-shared program comes out of its previously announced $5-billion COVID-19 response plan.

Workers from a number of health and social services sectors are included in the announcement.

Essential workers in grocery stores, liquor and cannabis sales, and public transportation are not eligible for the program.

“People at the front lines of the pandemic are working tirelessly to keep us and our loved ones healthy, while also delivering services to the most vulnerable in our community,” said James.

Eligible employees need to have worked during the 16-week period and do not need to apply for the funds, the ministry said. The money will be distributed directly through their employers.

The wage boost coincides with a planned increase of the minimum wage from $13.85 to $14.60 per hour on June 1. [Tyee]

Read more: Coronavirus

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Is It the Right Time for Canada to Start Reopening?

Take this week's poll