How to Reopen Canada Properly

From time to time The Tyee team gathers the best stories on the web addressing one aspect of the COVID-19 epidemic. Today, ten ideas for ensuring that loosening strict pandemic measures goes as safely and smoothly as possible.

Others nations demonstrate we should...

TAKE IT SLOW AND BE READY TO BACK UP.

Some Countries that Reopened Saw Upticks in COVID-19 Cases. What Can Canada Learn?

(Global News)

As shown by the Spanish flu...

PLAN FOR A SECOND WAVE.

Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918 Had a Deadly 2nd Wave. What It Taught Us about the Perils of Reopening Too Soon

(CBC)

Wherever measures are relaxed...

COVID-19 Testing, Contact Tracing Key to Fending off Second Wave, Experts Say

(Canadian Press)

The toll on Black Americans reminds...

The H1N1 Crisis Predicted COVID-19’s Toll on Black Americans

(Wired)

Educate yourself now that...

The Risks: Know Them, Avoid Them

(Erin Bromage, PhD)

Neighbours will rely more on neighbours, so...

What Mutual Aid Can Do During a Pandemic

(The New Yorker)

Because no one will really be back to ‘normal’...

PROVIDE STUDENTS ONGOING EMOTIONAL HELP.

Provinces Must Give Emotional Support to Returning Students, Education Advocates Say

(CBC)

Whatever government decrees...

Twitter Announces Employees Will Be Allowed to Work from Home ‘Forever’

(The Guardian)

With travel by air suddenly a hassle at best...

Future Air Travel: Four-Hour Process, Self Check-In, Disinfection, Immunity Passes

(Forbes)

And end toilet paper tyranny!

Is It Time for Americans to Embrace the Bidet?

(New York Times)