Sims Cleared after Six-Month RCMP Investigation

Six months after Surrey-Panorama MLA Jinny Sims stepped down from cabinet, the police investigation that led to her resignation has ended having found no evidence to support allegations of criminal wrongdoing.

Special prosecutor Richard Peck was appointed to the file in October.

“On April 2, 2020, Mr. Peck was informed by the RCMP that their investigation into the matter revealed no evidence to support any of the allegations made against MLA Sims and that they had closed their investigation,” the BC Prosecution Service announced today.

“As a result, he has concluded that there is no further action to take with respect to the matter and he has concluded his involvement.”

Special prosecutors are independent from the government and are appointed “where some aspect of an investigation, or prosecution file, carries a significant potential for real or perceived improper influence in prosecutorial decision making.”

Neither Peck nor the RCMP have said what allegations against Sims were under investigation.

BC Liberals, including Leader Andrew Wilkinson, had claimed in the legislature that Sims had broken Freedom of Information rules as the minister of citizens’ services and had written letters of immigration support for people on terrorist watchlists.

At the time of her resignation Sims said she was confident her name would be cleared.

“I have not been given details of any allegations, but there was no credibility to previous public allegations.”

In an emailed statement today she called the accusations “baseless” and thanked the RCMP and special prosecutor for a fair and thorough investigation.

“Unfortunately, Andrew Wilkinson’s decision to promote these fabricated claims resulted in the unnecessary diversion of police time and resources,” she said. “I’m pleased that the RCMP has confirmed there is no evidence to support any of these claims.”

Premier John Horgan temporarily assigned Sims’ duties to Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson in October before appointing Burnaby-Lougheed MLA Katrina Chen as citizens’ services minister in January.

In a statement Horgan said he was pleased with the special prosecutor’s decision clearing Sims, but criticized the process and said he hoped to work with other parties in the legislature to improve it.

“While the special prosecutor process works, it does not work as well as it could,” he said. “This is not the only time that baseless allegations have put an MLA’s career under a long shadow. In effect, unwarranted allegations imposed a sentence on an MLA who is found to have done nothing wrong, and never knew the name of the accuser or the substance of the claims.”

The process would better serve both the public and elected officials if it were speedier and more transparent, he said.

The statement was silent on whether Sims would return to cabinet. A spokesperson for Horgan said there was nothing more to say on that at this point.