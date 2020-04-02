Canada Faces Med Gear Shortage. Today’s Ten Top Web Links

We scour the web for you Monday through Friday in the early afternoon, so check in daily. Please suggest your own links in the comments.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners The Tyee Is Seeking Its Next Emerging Indigenous Reporting Fellow We’re offering a three-month paid position through our partnership Journalists for Human Rights. Please share.

Many nations will stop shipping so...

“Remember when outsourcing everything to other countries was assumed to make sense?” recalls Tyee founding editor David Beers.

Canada Facing 'Major' Medical Gear Shortage as 68 Countries Restrict Exports

(The Canadian Press)

Despite province’s moves…

RENT STRIKE RUMBLINGS PERSIST.

“Callers for a rent strike in B.C. aren’t dissuaded by the province’s $500 subsidy per renter paid to landlords,” notes Beers.

Housing Activists Call for Rent Strike in BC During COVID-19 Pandemic

(News1130)

Cancel Rent Day

(Ricochet)

Do Rent Strikes Actually Work?

(Vice)

As cars thin out…

“We need room more than ever. Why not free up the streets?” asks reporter Chris Cheung.

There’s No Better Time for Cities to Take Space away from Cars

(The Verge)

They’re crafty and put employees at risk…

“Hobby Lobby, the American craft supplies store that took Obamacare all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court because they were religiously opposed to offering employees insurance that covered birth control, sends another signal about employee health by quietly reopening stores during a pandemic,” observes Tyee reporter Katie Hyslop.

Hobby Lobby Quietly Reopened Stores in At Least Two States, Defying Coronavirus-related Shutdowns and Prompting Police Intervention

(Business Insider)

Grading countries’ actions on a curve…

“‘Testing is important but countries should adapt guidelines for testing that work for them.' A look at the risks of relying on testing to fight COVID-19,” shares Tyee senior editor Paul Willcocks.

COVID-19: to Test or Not to Test

(The Conversation)

A grim Boston snapshot of…

WORKING IN A NIGHTMARE HOSPITAL.

“‘It’s a different approach to medicine. Pure damage control.’ Inside a U.S. hospital where COVID-19's ‘severity has unsettled even our most experienced doctors,’" recommends Tyee’s Willcocks.

A Boston Hospital Near Its Limits

(The New Yorker)

A cautionary tale of…

“Just when we were all rushing onto Zoom. A dark warning about the new way of life we've adopted,” says The Tyee’s Cheung.

‘It Was Like Nazis Had Walked into Your Living Room’: Anti-Semitism Group’s Zoom Meeting Crashed with Hateful Messages

(The Toronto Star)

Ten Tips from an Online Educator read more

Except for Nazis, we’re on a roll…

“Screenwriters thought a pandemic would turn us against one another. Thankfully, no,” notes Tyee publisher Jeanette Ageson.

The Horror Films Got It Wrong. This Virus Has Turned Us into Caring Neighbours

(The Guardian)

Take care, be a good citizen , and keep checking in on The Tyee’s own coverage. We’re posting new stories throughout the day.

And if you haven’t subscribed to The Tyee’s free daily email, it’s easy to do, and a great way to keep up with our increased coverage.