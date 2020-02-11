Photos: Singing in Defiance of Arrest at the Last Wet’suwet’en Post

“Shame on you guys. Shame on you. Shame on you,” Freda Huson (Howilhkat) told RCMP officers moments before her arrest yesterday.

Huson was one of seven people taken into custody Monday at the Unist’ot’en Healing Centre in northwestern B.C., where Huson is director.

The events were the last in a series of RCMP actions against several encampments and protest sites in the region.

Land defenders such as Huson are resisting the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which would bring gas from northeast B.C. to an LNG plant on the coast.

Amanda Follett Hosgood was on the scene at the healing centre, providing this report.

Further images from the day follow.