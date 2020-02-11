We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
News
  |  
Indigenous Affairs
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Photo Essays

Photos: Singing in Defiance of Arrest at the Last Wet’suwet’en Post

Scenes from the Unist’ot’en Healing Centre on Monday.

Amanda Follett Hosgood Today | TheTyee.ca

Amanda Follett Hosgood lives and writes amidst the stunning mountains and rivers of Wet’suwet’en territory. She is reporting from the Unist’ot’en Healing Centre camp. Find her on Twitter @amandajfollett.
Wetsuweten-Cover.jpg
Freda Huson (Howilhkat), director of the Unist’ot’en Healing Centre, sings as RCMP look on, just before arresting her on Monday morning. All photos by Amanda Follett Hosgood.

“Shame on you guys. Shame on you. Shame on you,” Freda Huson (Howilhkat) told RCMP officers moments before her arrest yesterday.

Huson was one of seven people taken into custody Monday at the Unist’ot’en Healing Centre in northwestern B.C., where Huson is director.

The events were the last in a series of RCMP actions against several encampments and protest sites in the region.

Land defenders such as Huson are resisting the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which would bring gas from northeast B.C. to an LNG plant on the coast.

Amanda Follett Hosgood was on the scene at the healing centre, providing this report.

Further images from the day follow.

851px version of Wetsuweten-Huson.JPG
Huson was the last person singing by the fire when she was arrested by police. RCMP included tactical squad officers armed with rifles and handlers with dogs, arriving in a convoy of more than 30 vehicles as a helicopter circled overhead.
851px version of Wetsuweten-Essay-Arrest-Huson.JPG
Huson continued to sing even as officers led her away.
851px version of Wetsuweten-Essay-Media-Arrestees.jpg
An RCMP officer forces media back as arrestees, in the top right of the photo, are processed.
851px version of Wetsuweten-Essay-Stand-Back.JPG
Coastal GasLink (CGL) workers disassemble a ceremonial structure used by the Unist’ot’en matriarchs as an RCMP officer tells media to stand back.
851px version of Wetsuweten-Essay-Legal-Observer-Retrieve.JPG
A legal observer retrieves the regalia belonging to Brenda Michell, Chief Geltiy, as she’s loaded into a police van.
851px version of Wetsuweten-Essay-Gate-Disassemble-Dog.JPG
RCMP officers with a police dog stand guard as CGL workers disassemble a gate blocking access to the Morice River bridge.
851px version of Wetsuweten-Essay-Red-Dress-Removed.JPG
A worker removes red dresses hung to commemorate missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
851px version of Wetsuweten-Essay-Dig-1.jpg
Industry workers remove ceremonial fire. Following arrests, more workers in high-visibility gear assist a backhoe that clears the bridge. When asked if they were with CGL, they said, “No comment.”
851px version of Wetsuweten-Essay-Path.JPG
Aftermath at the gate, which RCMP cut through with a chainsaw.

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Get The Tyee in your inbox

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do you think the Liberals will approve Teck’s Frontier mega-mine?

Take this week's poll