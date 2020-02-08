RCMP Arrive at Unist’ot’en Healing Centre as Injunction Enforcement Continues

Two helicopters dropped RCMP officers just outside the gate to the Unist’ot’en Healing Centre around 11 a.m. today, as police moved to evict the last of three locations set up by Wet’suwet’en members opposed to a gas pipeline through their traditional territory.

Freda Huson, the director of the healing centre, donned regalia as the helicopters arrived, including a blanket representing the land. Women from the healing centre headed to the gate to the camp with her and began a ceremony.

When an RCMP officer called over the gate asked to speak to Huson, a legal observer staying at the camp told him she was in ceremony.

Huson later walked toward a large fire that had been built on the snowy bridge, with a copy of the injunction granted Dec. 31 barring the Wet’suwet’en from blocking Coastal GasLink’s access to its pipeline work sites.

“RCMP are liars!” she yelled, throwing the injunction in the fire. “It’s not worth the paper it’s written on.”

The women ring bells to summon ancestors and call out the names of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Media — including The Tyee — are on the scene, as well as legal observers. Others in the camp remain in the healing centre.

Huson explained the song that was part of the ceremony.

“We’re trying to save the water, the land for all humankind. Not just us. And they won’t listen,” she said. “So that’s why it had to come to this.”

“They tore down our traps. They’ve disrespected my chiefs. So that is why it comes to this. Why we have a cremation ceremony for Canada.”

“Shame on you Canada,” she said. “Shame on you Justin Trudeau. Shame on you John Horgan, when you spoke of reconciliation in our feast hall, and you basically spit in my chiefs’ face by refusing to talk to them. So that’s what that song is. It’s not a boastful song. It’s asking, why did it have to come to this?”

The RCMP action today is the latest move to enforce the injunction and allow Coastal GasLink to resume work on a $6.6-billion pipeline from northeastern B.C. to an LNG plant in Kitimat. Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs oppose the pipeline. They evicted the company from their lands Jan. 4.

The Unist’ot’en Healing Centre is located at kilometre 66 on the Morice West Forest Service Road.

On Thursday, police launched a pre-dawn raid on the first Wet’suwet’en camp at kilometre 39 of the Morice road. They arrested six people, detained journalists and dismantled the camp.

On Friday, officers, including tactical squad members with rifles, moved in by helicopters and vehicles on the Gidimt’en camp at kilometre 44 on the road, eventually arresting four people. An unknown number of people refused to leave and remain in a cabin at the camp.

RCMP officers who arrived at the Unist’ot’en Healing Centre were greeted by dozens of red dresses hung along the road under a clear blue sky.

Karla Tait, director of clinical services at the healing centre, said the dresses have become a symbol of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls in Canada.

“The reason that we have dresses here is because we know that the violence against Indigenous women and girls and communities increases with the presence of industrial camps,” she said.

“Just these past two years we’ve had two women from our own community of Witset go missing,” Tait said. “One was discovered murdered… Despite being such a small Indigenous community, I think we’ve lost about seven women, that I’m aware of, that we don’t have any suspects or any leads on their whereabouts.”

Witset has a population of about 815.

Coastal GasLink was building a work camp to house up to 400 people when hereditary chiefs closed the West Morice Forest Service Road, Tait said. The camp is about 20 kilometres along the road from the healing centre.

The final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, released last year, dedicates a chapter to resource extraction projects and their impact on Indigenous women.

Transient workers housed in “man camps” are a major concern, the report notes, as high-paying, high-stress jobs contribute to an increase in drug and alcohol abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence.

“This increased rate of violence is largely the result of the migration into the camps of mostly non-Indigenous young men with high salaries and little to no stake in the host Indigenous community,” the report found.