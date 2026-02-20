BC’s Newest Record Label Sows Local Talent

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Journalism by real people, supported by real people. Help us reach 650 new Tyee Builders by June 15.

Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.

Human journalists still have a job to do -- if readers support them

Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.
Weekender
support us subscribe free
Pamela Haasen, at left, and Naomi Kavka, at right are preparing to launch a music label focused on producing vinyl records and supporting northern artists. Photo by Jeff Beardsall.
Music
CULTURE
Music

BC’s Newest Record Label Sows Local Talent

‘I want to have a music farm stand,’ says Smithers artist launching Understory Records this month.

Pamela Haasen, left, and Naomi Kavka pose together outdoors, crouched on a pile of old snow. Behind them is a stand of trees and a blue mountain range. Haasen is wearing a black winter jacket and blue jeans; Kavka is wearing a grey winter jacket and yellow trousers.
Pamela Haasen, at left, and Naomi Kavka, at right are preparing to launch a music label focused on producing vinyl records and supporting northern artists. Photo by Jeff Beardsall.
Amanda Follett Hosgood 20 Feb 2026The Tyee

Amanda Follett Hosgood is The Tyee’s northern B.C. reporter. She lives on Wet’suwet’en territory. Find her on Bluesky @amandafollett.bsky.social.

The idea came together organically.

Smithers-based musician Naomi Kavka had been germinating the concept for a while. In October, she approached her friend, fellow musician and local journalist Pamela Haasen, with a business idea: The duo could meld their respective skills to create a vinyl record label that would help grow the local music scene.

The seed was planted for Understory Records, an independent record label focused on northern artists. The pair got to work approaching musicians, signing contracts and having recordings re-mastered for vinyl.

Months later, they are preparing to launch both the label and its first project — a compilation album featuring nearly a dozen music acts from northern B.C. and Yukon.

“I want to have a music farm stand,” Kavka laughs as she explains the concept during an interview at Haasen’s home office in Smithers.

If Understory Records is a local music vendor, you could think of their first release, Understory Records Volume One, as the label’s organic farm box. Instead of introducing you to kohlrabi and turnip greens, the compilation is an eclectic mix of local artists with various music styles.

Among the 11 music acts featured on the album are Kavka’s band Pitted and Haasen’s band deathanol. While many are from the Smithers area, they also hail from Terrace, Prince Rupert, Whitehorse and Quesnel.

Apart from Kavka, none of the artists have previously had their music released in an analogue format.

“If you think of music as an ecosystem, these are the artists that are in the undergrowth,” she says. “They are the really rich parts of the ecosystem that contribute so much to it, but often get overshadowed.”

Naomi Kavka, at left, and Pam Haasen, at right, pose near a small pile of vinyl music in the woods.
Naomi Kavka, at left, and Pamela Haasen, at right, are musicians in Smithers who have launched a new vinyl record label in support of local artists. Photo by Jeff Beardsall.

A return to analogue joys

As an independent musician, Kavka has had to navigate the process of producing an album many times over. She hopes to use her experience as a project manager to help other artists navigate things like working with budgets, studios and producers.

“It’s hard to promote your own music,” she says. “It’s always easier to pump up your friends.”

But for their first release, the pair is keeping things simple. They have connected with an enthusiastic group of artists who already had recorded music ready to convert to vinyl. Victoria-based Standard Vinyl is manufacturing the album, a process supported through a grant from the local Bulkley Valley Arts Council.

In a sense, Understory is to the local music scene what the slow food movement is to local eating. In the age of AI and algorithms, it offers an opportunity to browse the local fare and connect with artists in a tangible way.

The physical act of committing songs to vinyl “creates a different mindset for the lasting value of music,” Haasen says.

“You pick a time to listen to it. You play it for your friends. It’s something you want to share with someone else. In that way, it’s changing the way that we have started to consume music by trying to slow it down a little bit,” she says.

Placing an album on your turntable and dropping the needle is an event, the pair points out. It involves not just intention and purpose, but a physical connection to the artist. It invites you to put your feet up and surrender to the music for the better part of an hour — the antithesis of allowing a streaming service to decide your music and, by extension, your mood.

“I don’t feel nourished when I listen to a playlist on Spotify, in the same way that I don't feel nourished when I eat fast food,” Kavka says. “But I do feel more nourished when I go to a festival and watch my friends play or when someone makes me a mixed CD.”

A digital illustration features the green album sleeve for Understory Records Volume One next to a black vinyl record against a blue background.
A mockup of the first release from Understory Records, which features the work of 11 artists from the Smithers area, Terrace, Prince Rupert, Whitehorse and Quesnel. Artwork courtesy of Standard Vinyl.

A better deal for musicians

Musicians also take home a significantly higher return on albums sales than over online streams, she points out.

But while Understory’s focus is on vinyl, they have also approached a Canadian streaming service called Hio about providing a digital platform for their music. Hio was “built by artists for artists,” according to founder Ryder Havdale, and directs 100 per cent of subscriptions back to artists instead of “padding the pockets of the Trump oligarchy.”

Plans are also in the works to launch a syndicated community radio show and podcast based at Smithers’ CICK radio, where Haasen works as a community news reporter, that will feature the label’s artists.

Understory Records officially launches on Feb. 28 with an event at the Smithers Brewing Co. that will feature musicians Wedgwood, Urchin and Naomi Kavka. Their compilation album will also be available for purchase on their website. [Tyee]

Read more: Music

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Please note that email notifications for replies are not currently working due to a software issue which may be resolved in a future update.

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Will Carney’s Pipeline Get Through BC?

Take this week's poll