Hi there, my name is Shubh.

I don't write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters’ payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

‘Guilty as Skin’

ARTIFACT: ‘Born from my own feelings of fear being a Black woman,’ the Afro-surreal dreamscapes of Crystal Noir.

David Beers

David Beers is founding editor of The Tyee.
A painting of a Black woman’s head is split in half to remove a smooth, flat grey plane. Her head is surrounded by barbed wire, where a dove perches.
A detail from Injustice Systems, a painting by Crystal Noir in the exhibit Guilty as Skin in New Westminster. Image courtesy of the Gallery at Queen's Park.

A hallucinatory dream sequence vibrates at the core of Jordan Peele’s 2017 horror film Get Out, in which the Black protagonist is lured into captivity by a liberal white family who seem all smiles and graciousness as they plot to consume his life force. Some people point to Peele’s phantasmagoric nightmare as the spark that revived a genre of art called Afro-surrealism.

Since then, there’s been a flood of dream-like imagery by Black artists ranging from Beyoncé to Daniel Glover to Kendrick Lamar, notes Lanre Bakare, writing in the Guardian. The form can be traced to African and African-Caribbean artists producing surreal works as far back as the 1920s.

“It’s no wonder our pop cultural landscape is turning Afro-surreal at a time when society is wrestling with racial violence, bias and inequality,” writes Bakare.

He quotes Terri Francis, director of the Black Film Center & Archive at Indiana University, saying the genre “is very realistic in representing the absurdity of Black life.”

In North America, observes Francis, “the ideals are there and you’re aware of what should be going on… but that’s not the reality.”

That destructive disconnect is powerfully explored by New Westminster artist Crystal Noir’s Guilty As Skin, an exhibit of her paintings on display at the Gallery at Queen’s Park in New Westminster until Feb. 26.

The work “was born from my own feelings of fear being a Black woman, as we continue to witness harrowing displays of police violence towards BIPOC communities throughout Turtle Island (North America),” writes Noir, who is of Jamaican and Ukrainian descent, in her artist’s statement.

<em>Diaspora</em> by Crystal Noir. The triptych is part of the <em>Guilty As Skin</em> exhibition at the Gallery at Queen's Park, running Feb. 1 to 26.
'This exhibition is an Afro-surreal exploration on the effects colonialism and post-colonialism has on the disproportionate and inflated rates of BIPOC individuals wrongly targeted, charged and incarcerated within the criminal justice system,' she writes. Image courtesy of the Gallery at Queen's Park.

“Specifically, it focuses on how this dichotomy presents itself differently in both the system vs. media in relation to gender, class and sexual identities — guiding the viewer through various scenarios of racial oppression.”

Noir, who is self-taught, calls Afro-surrealism “more than just an artistic expression, but a political one and a form of self-assertion. Each piece presents numerous double meanings which challenge the viewer to push past their first interaction with the work. From the deconstructed heads of each figure, custom metallic colours that illuminate in low-light conditions and impasto brushwork synchronized to the state of each subject’s psyche — every choice is as deliberate and intentional as the brutality in question.”

Crystal Noir’s ‘Guilty as Skin’ exhibit in on display at the Gallery at Queen’s Park, in New Westminster, until Feb. 26. On Sunday, Feb. 19, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Noir will give a talk about her work and artistic process at the gallery. [Tyee]

