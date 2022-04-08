Crazy in Love

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee Today ➡

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee Today ➡
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Culture
Gender + Sexuality

Crazy in Love

‘Walk Me to the Corner’ explores the chaos of infatuation when you’re middle-aged and married.

Dorothy Woodend 8 Apr 2022TheTyee.ca

Dorothy Woodend is the culture editor for The Tyee.
AnneliFurmarkBookCover.jpg
Swedish painter, illustrator, and comic artist Anneli Furmark (left) has published a new graphic novel through Montreal’s Drawn & Quarterly about falling madly in love while married and in your 50s. Author self-portrait and book cover image courtesy of Drawn & Quarterly.

Love wrecks everything. This is the truism at the heart of Anneli Furmark’s new graphic novel Walk Me to the Corner, translated by Hanna Strömberg. Furmark is a painter, illustrator and comic artist living in Sweden’s northern region. Her graphic novel, published by Montreal’s Drawn & Quarterly, was released this week.

Elise is a 50-something Swedish woman happily married to her partner Henrik. Having raised their two sons, the couple is well settled into domestic tranquility: swimming at their summer cabin, watching movies, making dinner and partaking of the rumpled comfort that comes from a long-term relationship.

On the surface, all appears to be placid, calm and settled. Until one night when Elise meets a woman named Dagmar at a party. A spark of attraction ignites and turns into a bonfire that burns down her entire life.

851px version of WalkMeToTheCornerBookPages.jpg
Anneli Furmark’s Walk Me to the Corner explores the spark between two women who meet at a party. The catch? Both are married with kids. Book interiors courtesy of Drawn & Quarterly.

The destructive power of passion to upset the applecart is only one aspect of Furmark’s nuanced take on life, age and crazy love.

Even as she is busily blowing up her tidy existence, Elise is perpetually taken aback that at this later stage in her life, the uncertainty, embarrassment and pain of infatuation hasn’t changed one iota. She is reduced to teenage-level anxieties, riding high one moment, crashing hard to Earth in the next.

As a colleague drily notes when Elise confesses being caught between two lovers, “You do know you could lose them both.” But passion, obliterating as a tidal wave, sweeps her away, and there is no return to the safety and solidity of the shore.

851px version of WalkMeToTheCornerBookInterior.jpg
Tyee culture editor Dorothy Woodend: ‘We’ve all been there, at some point in our lives, making terrible decisions in the grip of passion.’ Ain’t that the truth. Book interiors courtesy of Drawn & Quarterly.

There are additional complications — Dagmar is also already married, to another woman, and has two young daughters. Even though Dagmar adamantly refuses to leave her marriage and family, she still wants to carry on with Elise. When Elise tells Henrik about her feelings for another woman, he is initially supportive, but the strain proves too much. When Henrik too takes up with another (much younger) partner, the pain of her marriage ending takes Elise by surprise.

The universality of loss, lust and life is depicted with gentleness and grace in Furmark’s water-colour illustrations that pack in the good, the bad and the occasionally pretty horny reality in fluid lines and bright saturated blocks of colour. In amongst the emotional Sturm und Drang are plenty of smaller moments — a dinner party with friends, counselling sessions and long dark nights of the soul when Elise ponders her future.

Even as Elise and Dagmar drive each other slightly mad, can’t stay together and can’t remain apart, the relationship causes permanent, irresolvable changes to the people around them — family, friends and colleagues. That the couple occasionally behave like big assholes is also part of the experience. Readers might roll their eyes, wince or groan in frustration, primarily from recognition. We’ve all been there, at some point in our lives, making terrible decisions in the grip of passion.

Sometimes, the best advice comes from the least likely source. After a conversation with her grown son Felix, who offers calm and sage advice, a fragile life-raft in a sea of emotion, Elise appears to be moving towards some sort of equilibrium. Or at least it seems that way.

In the end, is the carnival ride of love, even if it turns one upside down and does the loop-de-loop, worth it? It depends on your constitution and ability to endure being flung out the normal patterns of life, suspended in mid-air, either flying or falling. Both are possible. [Tyee]

Read more: Gender + Sexuality

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Feel about the Removal of COVID Restrictions?

Take this week's poll