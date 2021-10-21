How Vancouver Learned to Love Skateboarding

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Canada needs more independent media. And independent media needs you.

Did you know that most news organizations in Canada are owned by just a handful of companies? And that these companies have been shutting down newsrooms and laying off reporters continually over the past few decades?

Fact-based, credible journalism is essential to our democracy. Unlike many other newsrooms across the country, The Tyee’s independent newsroom is stable and growing.

How are we able to do this? The Tyee Builder program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip into our editorial budget so that we can keep doing what we do best: fact-based, in-depth reporting on issues that matter to our readers. No paywall. No junk. Just good journalism.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to be Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
Culture
  |  
Transportation
  |  
Municipal Politics

How Vancouver Learned to Love Skateboarding

The city that once cracked down on street skating as a dangerous nuisance now embraces the culture.

Christopher Cheung Today | TheTyee.ca

Christopher Cheung reports on urban issues for The Tyee. Follow him on Twitter at @bychrischeung.
VancouverSkateboarderBackside.jpg
Once upon a time, the city fined skateboarders $75 and confiscated their boards. What place does the sport have in Vancouver today? Photo courtesy of paul goertzen via CC BY-NC 2.0.

With a temperate climate and urban plazas galore, Vancouver naturally became the hotspot for skateboarding in Canada. (Sorry, Toronto! We just don’t have your kind of snow.)

The sport first blossomed further down the coast in the 1950s: Californian surfers were looking for something to do when waves were flat. In the 1960s, skateboarding took off, and in the 1970s, the craze came to Canada.

B.C. got the country’s first outdoor skateparks: West Vancouver in 1977, North Vancouver in 1978 and Vancouver in 1979, at China Creek on Great Northern Way. “There was this sort of greaseball scene — the dudes with the cut-off sleeve jean jackets and the deck of smokes doing one-handed wheelies on 10-speeds with the bars flipped up,” Peter Ducommun told the Vancouver Courier at the 40th anniversary of China Creek. He’s the owner of Canada’s oldest skateboarding brand, Skull Skates.

“People went from being these long-haired greaseballs to chopping their hair off and starting punk rock bands and going to punk rock shows. That was the backdrop that skateboarding kind of grew out of in this town.”

For a look at this history, check out this video by About Here in collaboration with the city’s park board.

The video traces the development of the city’s downtown, with new steps, ledges and railings nestled among its office towers.

But then came the crackdown. In the 1990s, Vancouver, among other cities in North America, wanted to put a stop to “street skating.”

The name described a growing genre of skateboarding that made use of the public realm, but bureaucrats and business owners found it a nuisance — and costly to deal with damages. A cop in the video says skateboards will “hit people in the head, blast through a window.”

And so hostile architecture — metal bumps and other “skate stoppers” — was installed across the city to ward off skateboarders.

If that wasn’t enough, Vancouver even brought on a new bylaw with a fine of $75 to prevent skateboarding on streets, sidewalks and pathways not designed for their use. Skateboarders were ticketed, and their boards confiscated.

In the 2000s, attitudes began to turn around. The city council of the day recognized how skateboarding was an active form of transportation and a popular form of local recreation. New skate parks were created, and the bylaw was lifted in 2005.

One of the advocates who helped turn things around was Sarah Blyth, who’d later be known for her work as an elected park board commissioner and for drug overdose prevention in the Downtown Eastside.

“A lot of people think teenagers are loud and skate parks are loud and it brings chaos,” Blyth told the Toronto Star. “We had to meet with people and teach them that having young people do something besides just hang around in their basement or be bored with doing things they shouldn’t be doing, why not let them do what they want to do.”

Today, the city is embarking on a skateboard strategy, which will consider new infrastructure in the very public realm that skateboards were ejected from in the past.

Nice 180, Vancouver! [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: What Is One Art or Design Skill You Wish to Learn?

Take this week's poll