Scenes from the Big Shutdown

Eleven weeks ago today the B.C. government declared a public health emergency, shutting down bars and nightclubs and other businesses not meeting strict measures for limiting transmission of the coronavirus. The big shutdown that began then is lifting some. The masks aren’t going anywhere, but boards are coming off windows and traffic is slowly picking up as phase two of B.C.’s pandemic response kicks in.

The rapid mobilization in the weeks after COVID-19 arrived has been dizzying, with essential workers on edge and everyone nail-bitingly watching the addresses from Dr. Bonnie Henry and company to make sense of our new society.

Photographer Joshua Berson, whose pictures you will have seen in our stories, has been documenting it all since the beginning, from the first responder to the deli counter to the state of Vancouver’s streets.

Berson knew it was historic, though his son had a hard time understanding.

“Dad, you really only take pictures of people and there are no people in these photos,” he said.

“I explained to him that he may never see intersections empty like this again,” said Berson. “One day, I said, you will tell your kid about witnessing these empty streets.”

Here are Berson’s pictures and reflections from a pandemic city.