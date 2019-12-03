We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
Culture
  |  
Energy
  |  
Travel
  |  
Transportation

Heart of an Electric Bird

ARTIFACT: BC’s Harbour Air is about to test fly a fossil fuel-free seaplane.

David Beers Today | TheTyee.ca

David Beers is founding editor of The Tyee.
MagniXElectricMotor.jpg
A magniX 350-horsepower all-electric motor. The version powering Harbour Air’s seaplane test flight is more than twice as powerful.

Behold the substitute for the emissions-belching engines that spin propellers on commercial aircraft. The photo above is of a magniX electric motor, the kind that Richmond-based Harbour Air aims to put into all its seaplanes as it strives to be the world’s first fossil fuel-free airline.

The first test flight is scheduled for Dec. 11 at Vancouver International Airport’s south terminal on the Fraser River.

This ain’t no flying Prius. It’s a Tesla with wings, 100-per-cent battery powered. “A Harbour Air ePlane will have zero reliance on fossil fuels and produce zero emissions,” reads the airline’s press release.

Harbour Air, which makes 30,000 flights a year, claims to be North America’s largest all-seaplane airline, and already the first to be carbon neutral due to its purchases of carbon offsets. Motor maker magniX is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, near Seattle.

851px version of HarbourAirEPlane.jpg
Flying Tesla: Harbour Air is converting its DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver to an ePlane.

The first aircraft in Harbour Air’s fleet to go electric will be that well-known fixture in Canada’s skies, the six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver. Harbour Air is equipping one of its 1960s-vintage planes with a 750 horsepower magni500 and swapping gas tanks for batteries. Not only does the electric motor massively save on fossil fuel costs, it requires far less maintenance.

In aiming to become the world’s first all-electric airline, Harbour Air is flying against some strong headwinds coming from Ottawa. So far Transport Canada hasn’t created a way for electric-powered aircraft to be certified.

This even though the benefits are obvious amidst a climate crisis. Three out of four commercial flights are under 1,000 miles, and the aviation industry contributes 12 per cent of all U.S. carbon emissions and five per cent globally.

Harbour Air, for its part, has signalled it’s ready for take-off, vowing to be fully certified by 2021 for operating battery-powered birds. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Get The Tyee in your inbox

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What do you think of the idea to lower the voting age to 16?

Take this week's poll