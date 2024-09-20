Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Join The Tyee as Our Next Labour Reporter

We’re looking for a sharp new journalist to add to our team. Applications are open until Oct. 15.

It’s a busy year at The Tyee as summer roars into fall and we gear up for the provincial election. But once the cards fall on Oct. 19, we won’t be slowing down. Instead, we’ll be looking to bolster our newsroom by adding a brand new member to our team.

In November, The Tyee will be hiring a labour reporter. This is a full-time position that is supported by the Local Journalism Initiative. Applications are open until Tuesday, Oct. 15. Ideally the successful candidate will be located in Vancouver, though applicants in other locations in B.C. will be considered.

Building on a long tradition of labour reporting at The Tyee, our coverage will seek to touch on everything from temporary foreign workers to the gig economy to organized labour.

The structure of how we work is transforming, and laws and regulations have failed to keep up, especially as new variables like AI inform the playing field.

As we move away from the labour protocols that dominated the early years of the pandemic, there is a crucial need for coverage of all aspects of people’s working lives, and the impact on everything from safety to inequality to mental health.

The ideal candidate should be able to report on the lives of workers and the changing nature of employment in B.C. through narrative and investigative approaches. We’re looking for someone who is driven, with fresh ideas and a great attitude.

The new hire will report to senior editor Paul Willcocks and be given the resources and editorial support to build new knowledge and bring attention to the factors that can improve the well-being of workers in British Columbia.

“People’s working lives affect every aspect of their existence and collectively determine what kind of society we have,” says Willcocks. “Precarious work, the gig economy, loss of pensions — so much has changed.”

Experience as a labour reporter isn’t required, but any relevant background should be noted in your application. We welcome applications from reporters of all levels of experience, but a track record of reporting, especially in B.C., and/or formal journalism education will be considered an asset. We value investigative skills, too.

The right candidate will tick these boxes:

The position is full time (37.5 hours per week), B.C. based. Compensation is an annual salary of $59,000 to $64,900, depending on experience, with extended benefits after a three-month probationary period. Other benefits include a professional development budget and computer and phone coverage.

Employees start out with three weeks’ paid vacation per year, plus paid time off during a yearly office shutdown between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Please submit your cover letter and resumé explaining why you are interested in this opportunity to jobs[at]thetyee[dot]ca. Please put “Labour Reporter” in the subject line. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Oct. 15.

We recognize the importance of a diverse workforce and encourage applications from people underrepresented in media, including but not limited to women, Indigenous people, Black people, people of colour, people of various gender identities, LGBTQ2S+ people and disabled people.

Labour has a far-reaching impact on our lives from health care to education to the service industry. But the beat needs more coverage, both provincially and nationally. Apply today and help us change that.

This opportunity is made possible with funding from the Local Journalism Initiative. [Tyee]

