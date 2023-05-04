Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Media

The Tyee’s up for Three Digital Publishing Awards

Including a nomination in the general excellence category.

Tyee Staff TodayTheTyee.ca

In a snowy setting, a woman bangs a hand-drum as police take her into custody.
The Tyee has been nominated for three 2023 Digital Publishing Awards, including Best Long Feature Article for Amanda Follett Hosgood’s '"Disaster Land Grabs" Worldwide and in British Columbia,' produced in collaboration with the Global Reporting Program. Photo for The Tyee by Amanda Follett Hosgood.

Following a great showing at the CAJ Awards this year, The Tyee is proud to share that we’ve been nominated for three Digital Publishing Awards.

The Tyee’s northern B.C. reporter, Amanda Follett Hosgood, was nominated in the Best Long Feature Article category for her piece, “‘Disaster Land Grabs’ Worldwide and in British Columbia,” which takes a deep dive into the handling of the Coastal GasLink pipeline — specifically, how this large industrial project was deemed “essential” during COVID, even as talks between Wet’suwet’en hereditary leadership, who oppose the pipeline, and the provincial and federal governments, were paused.

The move to deem the pipeline work essential, some argued, could be seen as “an opportunistic claim to Wet’suwet’en territory, fitting the definition of a disaster land grab: a moment when calamity — whether storm, earthquake or disease — makes it easier for powerful interests to impose their will on local populations under intensified duress.”

The piece was the result of a collaboration between The Tyee and the Global Reporting Program at the University of British Columbia’s School of Journalism, Writing and Media.

Members of the Global Reporting Centre, including staff editors and student journalists, documented a number of other disaster land grabs around the world and helped design the interactive package.

“Collaboration can yield great results, proven again by this recognition,” said Tyee editor-in-chief David Beers.

“The Tyee, led by our northern B.C. reporter Amanda Follett Hosgood, teamed with the stellar crew at the Global Reporting Centre at UBC to offer a very rich, wide and deep look at ‘disaster land grabs.’ It was a privilege to partner.’”

Our inaugural Hummingbird fellow, Josh Kozelj, was nominated in the Best Short Feature Article category for his piece “This Soup’s for You,” a touching profile of Ralf Dauns, who ran a popular lunch spot in North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market and was a pillar of his community.

“It was a joy to witness Josh in action at The Tyee, where he brought a bright sense of innovation, creativity and thoughtfulness to his work,” says senior editor Jackie Wong.

“I see this alive in his feature on the late Ralf Dauns, the beloved proprietor of a soup shop in a public market in North Vancouver. We're thrilled to see Josh's work recognized through the DPA nomination alongside excellent digital journalism from across the country.”

General Excellence Award

The Tyee is also once again nominated for the General Excellence in Digital Publishing category — up against Canadaland and Xtra Magazine.

This category recognizes publications that “maximize the possibilities of digital publishing” and “represent the highest of journalistic standards” — and our nomination reflects the strength of our whole team, and the consistently strong, thorough reporting we publish daily.

“At The Tyee, we prioritize this overall strength and consistency, alongside our desire to serve our readers, and it is gratifying to see this recognized,” said senior editor andrea bennett.

The Tyee congratulates all of this year’s DPA nominees, from publications across Canada.

And as always we extend a sincere thank you to our readers and supporters, in particular those who become Tyee Builders — your financial support enables us to do the work we do.

The winners of this year's Digital Publishing Awards will be announced at a soirée in Toronto on June 2.

