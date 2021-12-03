The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Join Us for Teatime Under the White Gaze

Pour the tea! Join journalists Christopher Cheung and Simran Singh for a discussion about race and representation in Canadian media.

Tyee Staff Today | TheTyee.ca
Teatime Under the White Gaze
Join us on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PST as we discuss some of the topics and themes examined in Under the White Gaze. Illustration by Christopher Cheung.

Since its October launch, The Tyee’s Under the White Gaze newsletter has been discussing the power of media to shape how we view people, places and cultures in Canada.

The newsletter has tackled everything from how journalists define “bad migrants” and blame poor health on race, to ignoring racialized neighbourhoods until something like a craft brewery moves in.

Our little limited-run email project attracted thousands of followers and thought-provoking responses from readers, educators, other journalists, even a retired senator.

As we wrap things up with a final issue on Dec. 15, we’re inviting all Under the White Gaze subscribers to join us for a special live chat — just in time for the holidays.

Join newsletter author and Tyee reporter Christopher Cheung with special guest Burnaby Beacon editor Simran Singh on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 1 p.m to 2 p.m PST as we discuss some of the topics and themes examined in Under the White Gaze. We’ll also take audience questions and respond to comments in the chat.

Expect a caffeinated conversation! How often does race come up in regular reporting? How can we talk about race with nuance when reporting on a crisis like COVID-19? Or to challenge the white gaze when doing journalism in a multicultural place like Metro Vancouver?

This free online event will take place on YouTube and is available only to subscribers of Under the White Gaze. Sign up for the newsletter right here and you’ll be emailed instructions on how to join us before the event.

Got questions you would like us to discuss? Send them to underthewhitegaze@thetyee.ca. [Tyee]

