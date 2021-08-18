The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

The Run Is Back. Join Us

The most important issues of the federal election from our award-winning newsletter. Starting Aug. 26.

Olamide Olaniyan Yesterday | TheTyee.ca

Olamide Olaniyan is associate editor at The Tyee.
COVER.The-Run-2021-Promo.jpg
Amid another wild, consequential election, you’ll need a sharp, smart newsletter to get through it all. We’re happy to oblige. Graphic by Christopher Cheung.

In the fall of 2019, Trudeau managed to win a minority government and we folded up and put away an experiment here at The Tyee — our pop-up federal election newsletter The Run.

It had been a lot of fun to build from scratch, and the critical response was positive — we even won a national award. But what gave us real joy is that you, our readers, said you wanted to see it come back next time.

Which, we figured, would be the fall of 2023. Lots of rest time, we thought.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was granted his request to dissolve Parliament and call an election — two years ahead of schedule.

I loved helping to create the original Run and being its editor last time, so I’m happy to say that it’s coming back starting on Thursday, Aug. 26. It’s free, and you can sign up right here.

Issues will be delivered to your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday until the election ends.

Expect fresh, smart voices unpacking key issues — with insights you likely won’t read anywhere else.

Want a sample? You can read a previous issue of The Run here.

If you like what you see, it’s easy to subscribe. (Just like all Tyee newsletter subscribers, your personal information won’t be shared with anyone.)

During election season, there’s a lot going on, all the time. A scandal here, a bozo eruption there. There’ll be plenty of noise, tweets and horse race coverage — and a lot of newsletters full of that stuff.

This newsletter will not be one of them. Here at The Run, we will zero in on the most important issues in what could hardly be a higher stakes election. The questions of life and health, of power and justice, have never been in more plain sight.

Who will ask the hard questions on climate change, the pandemic response and widening social and economic divisions? Who will say to campaigning candidates: Go big or go home? And when politicians prove timid, who will point to the kinds of sweeping change we need?

That’s what this newsletter will be — a place to take politics seriously, to think through and understand how campaign policies and election promises affect the real world around us. Together, let’s meet up and sprint towards clarity and context, an election conversation worth having.

Welcome to The Run, Season Two. We have a lot coming, so stay tuned.

Join here for free. [Tyee]

