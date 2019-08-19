Introducing The Run, The Tyee’s Election Newsletter

Ah, election season — that rare time when citizens pause to reflect, engage in some healthy discourse and then make their informed choice of who should lead their beloved country.

Aha, just kidding!

Elections seasons are wild, and this one will be particularly so. Tensions are high, the threat of disinformation looms large, and our feeds are bombarded with partisans pushing their own messages and interests. Political reporters dash madly from soapbox to soapbox, scrambling to follow the latest press conference or scandal. Numerous communities are ignored or misrepresented. Many people feel disillusioned and helpless, and do not feel like the issues they care about are represented on the national stage. We all have way too many tabs open.

It’s hard to keep up. It’s easy to get bogged down and lost in the noise. Are you feeling the dread yet? The despair?

Maybe it’s time for some fresh air.

Introducing The Run. Named fondly after the salmon’s upstream journey, The Run is our new pop-up (temporary) newsletter that focuses just on the election. Sort of.

The free newsletter will focus on the most important topics in the Canadian federal election — the ones we don’t talk nearly enough about — and their implications for the future. It will ignore the noise, forget about the tweets, the drama and the horse race for a second, and think about how politics actually affects the real world around us.

The Run will begin this month on Friday, Aug. 30, and, should you choose to subscribe, will be delivered to your inbox every Friday until the election ends. You can expect dispatches and analysis from fresh new contributors, insightful conversations on election topics and, of course, the latest election news from The Tyee — funded by our amazing Tyee Builders, of course.

The Run has begun. Here we go.

Subscribe for free now.