Are You Thankful for Child Care During COVID-19? Share Your Story with Us

Tyee readers, tell us your tales of daycare or child-care workers going above and beyond.

Jenessa Joy Klukas Today | TheTyee.ca

Jenessa Joy Klukas is an Indigenous woman of Xaxli’p and Métis descent. She grew up on the land of the Haisla Nation and is an intern at The Tyee through the Journalists for Human Rights’ Indigenous Reporters Program.
Illustration by Dorothy Woodend.

Last week, The Tyee published my story about experiencing burnout as a daycare worker, and my difficult decision to end my career as an early childhood educator (at least for now).

After it was published, many educators and child-care workers reached out to say they’re feeling the same way, with many teetering at the edge of burnout. Their responses were overwhelming.

Educators are generally underappreciated with low pay, long hours and little support within the workplace. It’s been this way for a long time. And COVID-19 brought even more challenges.

To honour their work, we’d like to welcome you to submit any positive thoughts, thanks and stories you have about the early childhood educators or child-care providers in your and your children’s lives.

Is there a specific instance that your child’s caregiver has gone above and beyond during COVID-19?

Do you have any examples of interactions of joy, love and all things fun?

Any stories of where your child’s educator surprised you in the best kind of way?

We’d love to hear about them and share them with our community to help encourage those working on the frontlines right now.

Please send them to editor@thetyee.ca, subject line: Child-care stories.

We’ll share some in a future Tyee story later this month. [Tyee]

