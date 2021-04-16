Tyee Nominated for the 2021 CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism

The Canadian Journalism Foundation has announced its 2021 shortlist for the CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism, and The Tyee is proud to be a nominee.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners The Tyee Is Hiring Three New Business Team Members We’re hiring a newsletter specialist, audience development analyst, and office co-ordinator. Check it out and spread the word!

The Tyee Is Hiring Three New Business Team Members Celebrating Dance in April The Dance Centre will showcase online performances in the lead up to International Dance Day on April 29.

The annual award honours Canadian publications that “embody exemplary journalism and have a profound positive impact on the communities they serve.”

The Tyee nomination is largely in recognition of the investigative reporting work of Bryan Carney, The Tyee’s web director who reports on tech and privacy issues.

Carney’s investigation revealed the RCMP’s web spying program Project Wide Awake, raising alarms about civilian privacy and the use of internal RCMP surveillance tools. The reporting was the result of a series of freedom of information requests filed over the course of the year and resulted in the opening of a federal investigation.

‘Project Wide Awake’: How the RCMP Watches You on Social Media read more

The nomination was in the small media category. Fellow nominees this year include Open Canada, the Waterloo Region Record, the Narwhal and Canadaland.

“It’s encouraging to be recognized for an investigation that spanned well over a year, including awaiting the resolution of several complaints to the information commissioner over the delayed release of RCMP documents,” said Carney.

“Like some of the other finalists, the story would not have been possible without access to information processes in Canada that are in dire need of attention.”

The Tyee has won the national CJF award twice before, in 2009 and 2013, and was nominated in 2016.

Nominees for the large media category include CTV News Calgary, the Globe and Mail, the Montreal Gazette, the Toronto Star and the Winnipeg Free Press.

The winners will be announced virtually at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 9 at 4 p.m. PDT, a free online event.