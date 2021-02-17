We value: Our readers.
What’s Helped You Make It Through These COVID Times? Send Us Your Best Tip

Once again, we ask Tyee readers to share their hard-won wisdoms.

Tyee Staff Today | TheTyee.ca


What pandemic wisdom do you have to share? Eat more chips? Horde more toilet paper? Or is it something infinitely more profound? We want to know. Collage by Christopher Cheung. Athena image by Marie-Lan Nguyen via Wikipedia, public domain.

It might not be an anniversary that people want to celebrate, but here we are.

It’s almost been a year since the pandemic forced British Columbia to declare a state of emergency. And what a long, strange trip it’s been. The Tyee thought it fitting to mark this anniversary with a selection of your hard-won lessons. The good, the bad and the entirely unexpected.

When we asked Tyee readers how you were coping with the pandemic in a recent Tyee poll, your responses were honest, open and beautifully written. So we’re now hoping you’ll share bits of wisdom accrued in this period. Not just the usual stuff about mask etiquette and sourdough starters, but the more curious and unforeseen things that helped you survive.

Our culture editor Dorothy Woodend recently shared a few strategies about weathering the pandemic alone, from learning to fix a broken pilot light to befriending a murder of crows with peace offerings of healthy snacks.

Perhaps you have some wisdom on keeping loved ones close from afar? Or how to politely state your boundaries when people are too close for comfort? With new skills like how to gracefully exit a Zoom call or dodge droplets during in-person encounters, we’re all learning as we go. So, let’s help each other!

Whether it’s drawing every day, taking up new pursuits or reimagining the world, please share with us, and your fellow Tyee readers, your best and brightest survival tips. It can be anything, from self-soothing with made-up songs, to new recipes. Is that feta cheese and cherry tomato pasta dish all it’s cracked up to be? The answer is emphatically yes!

We’d love for you to share your best piece of advice with us, between 60 and 120 words. (We may do some light editing to fit with our Canadian Press style guide.) Should you wish to include a drawing with your bit of wisdom, we’d love to see it too.

Please email them to culture editor Dorothy Woodend here by March 1. Your name is optional.

We’ll publish them all in one big survival guide to help us brave the rest of the pandemic. [Tyee]

