Let’s Talk about The Tyee’s Impact

It’s a little late to be saying “2020, what a doozy, am I right?” But allow us this one moment to look back at the year we’d all rather forget.

A few days ago, we were able to share something very special with Tyee Builders — our freshly-minted 2020 Impact Report.

A few highlights:

More people read The Tyee in 2020 than in any other year since we started in 2003

The Tyee team is growing

Tyee reporting sparked a government inquiry, and on multiple occasions, Tyee reporting seems to have sparked government action to address a problem.

But there’s a lot more we invite you to peruse, so please do have a look.

In response to the report, we got lots of love back from those Tyee Builders. For example:

“You are doing a terrific job, and are my first turn-to daily for honest and reliable news and info. Rivka

“As someone who is retired from a career in fundraising, your numbers in both fundraising and readership this year blow me away. Great job! I am proud to support you. Vivian”

Thanks, Rivka and Vivian!

What is a Tyee Builder, you ask? Tyee Builders are readers who contribute to the Tyee’s editorial budget on a monthly or one-time basis. These contributions allow us to pay our talented journalists while keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read. In 2020, contributions from Tyee Builders made up a full 34 per cent of our budget. We’re over-the-moon grateful for our Tyee Builders, and we really can’t do this without them. If that sounds like a group you want to be a part of, click here to join now.

The Tyee is not driven by a profit motive — we invest all of our revenue into creating impactful journalism. Our mission is to broaden the public conversation, introduce you to voices you wouldn’t hear from elsewhere, and explore solutions to pressing problems.

Our team tracks when we notice our journalism having an impact in the real world — someone in power takes action on something they were ignoring, an important conversation is sparked, a public inquiry is launched. Then we gather up the top highlights and share them with the people who made them possible.

Browse our 2020 Impact Report to get a taste of what our reader-supported journalism was able to accomplish last year.

