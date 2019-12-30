On Dec. 2, we issued a challenge to Tyee readers: Help us gain 500 new monthly supporters before the start of 2020.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Wow! Tyee Nets 500 New Monthly Supporters Our publication is stronger than ever, thanks to our amazing reader community. Now, can we stretch?

Achieving that number would mean an increase of 20 per cent in our community of monthly supporters, and even greater stability for our publication.

We are thrilled to announce that yesterday we hit our target with two days left on the clock!

Tyee Builders is a special membership program for readers of The Tyee. We operate without a paywall, which means that nobody has to pay anything to read our original stories (and 16+ years of archives).

Tyee Builders, readers who give us a bit of money each month, or one-time contributions from time to time, make this all possible. We really couldn’t do what we do, and pay our contributing writers, without them. Thank you, Tyee Builders!

We’re gearing up for 2020 and we have some exciting initiatives underway, including a transition to a non-profit organization structure (plus some cool projects we’re not quite ready to announce yet...).

We still have two days left on the clock, so now we’re asking ourselves: can we hit 600 new monthly supporters before our Dec. 31 deadline?

If you want to help us get there, please join the hundreds of new Tyee Builders now. You’ll be in good company.

Happy holidays, readers. Our comment threads will be closed until Jan. 2 to give our moderators a break. See you in 2020!