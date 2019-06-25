Over 1,000 Tyee Readers Contribute to Election Reporting Fund

If you’ve been visiting The Tyee in the past few weeks, you may have noticed that we’ve been running a fundraising campaign, asking Tyee readers to contribute to our federal election reporting fund.

We’re happy to announce that as of our June 24 deadline, we’ve raised $71,000, which more than $10,000 over our initial target of $60,000!

We’ve been raising the funds to answer five key questions submitted and ranked by our readers. And over the past 24 hours, so many of you chipped in to support reporting around a sixth question that we’ll pursue it as well:

The Liberals won after promising to reform our first-past-the-post voting system. Instead they killed the reform. But did they? What advocacy have people been doing and what are politicians’ promises this time around?

Whenever we launch these campaigns, it’s a little nerve-wracking. It’s akin to the feeling of putting on a party — what if nobody comes? But we’re consistently blown away by the readers who show up to fund independent journalism that exists to serve readers, first and foremost.

Now we’ve got some serious work to do, assigning talented reporters to dig into the questions that readers voted on. We can devote these resources because of the support of 1,000+ readers who contributed to this campaign. Thank you!

The campaign deadline has now passed. However, if you would still like to contribute to this project, you are welcome to. Go to https://support.thetyee.ca.