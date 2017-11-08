Level Up Your Communications and Organizing Skills with The Tyee’s Fall Master Classes

The Tyee is proud to announce a pair of fall Tyee Master Classes designed to help you hone your media relations and campaign organizing skills.

Due to popular demand, we're now offering these classes online via webinar, so you can join from wherever you have Internet access and a computer.

We’re mixing something old with something new this season. First, we’ll offer Working with Media: How to Develop a Winning Media Strategy with Lesli Boldt on Nov. 21 and 22. Lesli Boldt offered this class for the first time in our spring 2016 series of classes, held in person in Vancouver. The class was such a hit that we are re-booting it as a webinar, so anyone can join.

After that, we’re offering a new Tyee Master Class with author and campaign organizer Matt Price. Join us on Nov. 28 and 29 for Price’s The New Rules for Changing the World: Lessons in Engagement Organizing. Perfect for grassroots organizers, NGOs, civil society organizations, unions, political parties, and anyone seeking to mobilize people politically, this class will do a deep dive on the changing world of engagement organizing and lessons from successful campaigns.

As a bonus, the first 10 people to sign up for Price’s class will receive a copy of his new book, Engagement Organizing: The old art and new science of winning campaigns.

Read on for a description of the classes and links to register.

Want to take both classes? Register for one, and you'll receive a promo code by email that will give you 25 per cent off the price of the other class.

What are Tyee Master Classes? The Tyee Master Classes offer immersion training in specialized disciplines designed and taught by acclaimed industry experts. This fall, tune up your communications and campaigning skills and launch your issues into the public conversation with two classes designed to help you think big and learn new tools. Each of our instructors has crafted an in-depth lesson plan informed by their experience working in the field. These classes are designed to introduce you to new concepts and ideas that make you think and have you leave class with new strategies and tools to use right away. All profits from Tyee Master Classes go toward The Tyee's editorial budget, so while you're learning valuable skills, you're also helping to support independent media. Go, you! Sign up for one class, and receive a promo code to get 25 per cent off the other class in the series.

Working with Media: How to Develop a Winning Media Strategy

With Lesli Boldt

Nov. 21 and 22

With today’s rapidly changing media landscape, getting earned media — that is, coverage of your organization or issue by mainstream media — is more challenging than ever before. To succeed in getting your stories covered, you need a winning media strategy to make sure your story gets to the top of a newsroom’s list of priorities.

In this intensive Tyee Master Class with communications expert Lesli Boldt, participants will learn the fundamentals of a winning media strategy, including how to structure media pitches and use other channels to set up your communications campaign for success.

More information and signup here.

The New Rules for Changing the World: Lessons in Engagement Organizing

With Matt Price

Nov. 28 and 29

What separates campaigns that win from those that don’t? At any given moment, there are hundreds of campaigns under way that seek to persuade citizens or decision makers to think, act, or vote in a certain way.

In this special Tyee Master Class webinar, author Matt Price will take participants through examples of successful political and social campaigns that have won by combining old-school people power with new digital tools and data. Drawing from his new book, Engagement Organizing, Price will detail case studies from NGOs, unions and electoral campaigns. In the second half of the webinar, attendees will take part in workshopping a real campaign based on the principles learned in the first half.

Webinar participants will get an inside look at how Canadian organizers have adopted breakthroughs in organizing and strategy developed by the Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders campaigns, and how these lessons can be applied.

**The first 10 participants to register will receive a complimentary copy of Matt Price’s new book, Engagement Organizing: The old art and new science of winning campaigns.**

More information and signup here.