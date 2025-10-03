CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Vancouver Writers Fest

Your October is about to be booked. Vancouver Writers Fest returns to Granville Island this Oct. 20-26 with a dazzling lineup of local and international authors across 87 events. Now’s the perfect time to grab your friends and soak up an unforgettable week of incredible fiction and true-life stories, as well as big ideas. Even better? You could win your way in! The Vancouver Writers Fest is offering three winners two tickets each to any evening event that isn’t already sold out. You tell them the day, and they’ll let you know what’s on tap!
This year’s festival features an electrifying slate of 130 authors from Canada and around the world, including bestselling novelists, poets, memoirists and thought leaders. Whether you’re into true crime, romance, politics or poetry slams, you’ll leave with new stories to tell and books to love.
Interested in learning more about some of the events you could win tickets to? Here’s a list of our current top picks:
Monday, Oct. 20
- 01. Oh Canada!: The Alma Lee Opening Night, featuring Bob Joseph, Kate Beaton, Linden MacIntyre, Emma Donoghue, Canisia Lubrin, David Moscrop, Brent Butt and Jack Wang. Hosted by Elamin Abdelmahmoud.
Tuesday, Oct. 21
- 11. Linden MacIntyre: An Accidental Villain, moderated by Marsha Lederman.
- 13. Blood in the Pen: Stories, Crises, Repair and the Writer, featuring Otoniya J. Okot Bitek, Saeed Teebi and Madeleine Thien.
- 16. Seven Lives and One Year in Ukraine, featuring Danielle Leavitt in conversation with Maria Reva.
Wednesday, Oct. 22
- 25. Ronald Deibert on Cyber Espionage and the Fight for Democracy, moderated by William Johnson.
- 29. Reconciliation and You, featuring David A. Robertson and Bruce McIvor. Moderated by Michelle Cyca.
- 30. You Will Not Kill Our Imagination: Saeed Teebi in Conversation with Adel Iskandar.
Thursday, Oct. 23
- 39. Cory Doctorow: Enshittification, moderated by David Moscrop.
- 40. Writing in Today’s America, featuring Jess Walter, Curtis Sittenfeld, Anne de Marcken and Leila Mottley. Moderated by John Freeman.
- 41. Jennifer Jones, Rock Star, moderated by Karin Larsen.
Friday, Oct. 24
- 51. Elbows Up!, featuring Jen Sookfong Lee, David Moscrop, Niigaan Sinclair and Leslie Hurtig. Moderated by Elamin Abdelmahmoud.
- 54. Beneath Dark Waters: Eve Lazarus in Conversation with Mark Kershaw.
- 58. The Feminine Grotesque, featuring Mona Awad, Jen Sookfong Lee and Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Moderated by CBC Bookends host Mattea Roach.
Saturday, Oct. 25
- 64. Tim Cook on The Good Allies: Canada and the U.S. in Wartime, moderated by CBC The Early Edition’s Stephen Quinn.
- 70. Give Love a Chance, featuring Lexi LaFleur Brown, Katrina Kwan and Sophie Sullivan. Moderated by Amy Pelletier.
- 71. Crosscurrents of History, featuring Jeremy Tiang, Kyle Edwards and Maria Reva. Moderated by Canisia Lubrin.
Sunday, Oct. 26
- 86. Closing Night Event: Susan Orlean with CBC The Current’s Matt Galloway
- 87. The Crime Scene, featuring Michael Bennett, Walter Mosley and Sam Wiebe. Moderated by Jerry Wasserman.
Enter to win below.
About Vancouver Writers Fest
The Vancouver Writers Fest is one of the largest premiere literary festivals in North America. Now in its 38th year, the not-for-profit welcomes more than 25,000 audience members to its events year-round and during the flagship, weeklong festival in October. More than 7,000 of these patrons are students.
In addition to both free and paid-for onstage author events all year round, the Writers Fest also offers a Digital Festival, podcast and educational programming opportunities including author visits to schools, writers-in-residence and a story competition.
Ticket information: Events in theatres are $27, all-inclusive. This does not include the Alma Lee Opening Night ($40), the Literary Cabaret ($50), Food for Thought ($45) or Afternoon Tea ($55). Youth events are $12. Accessibility pricing is available.
This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.
Tyee Commenting Guidelines
Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.
Do:
Do not: