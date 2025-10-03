Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Vancouver Writers Fest

Three lucky Tyee readers will get to enjoy a can’t-miss literary event of their choosing.

Vancouver Writers Fest TodayThe Tyee

The photo is taken from the side of a stage at a Vancouver Writers Fest event. On the right, audience members clap. To the left, speakers join hands and lift their arms, readying themselves to take a bow.
Author and audience interaction at the 2024 Vancouver Writers Fest. Photo via Vancouver Writers Fest.

Your October is about to be booked. Vancouver Writers Fest returns to Granville Island this Oct. 20-26 with a dazzling lineup of local and international authors across 87 events. Now’s the perfect time to grab your friends and soak up an unforgettable week of incredible fiction and true-life stories, as well as big ideas. Even better? You could win your way in! The Vancouver Writers Fest is offering three winners two tickets each to any evening event that isn’t already sold out. You tell them the day, and they’ll let you know what’s on tap!

This year’s festival features an electrifying slate of 130 authors from Canada and around the world, including bestselling novelists, poets, memoirists and thought leaders. Whether you’re into true crime, romance, politics or poetry slams, you’ll leave with new stories to tell and books to love.

Interested in learning more about some of the events you could win tickets to? Here’s a list of our current top picks:

Monday, Oct. 20

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 25

Sunday, Oct. 26

About Vancouver Writers Fest

The Vancouver Writers Fest is one of the largest premiere literary festivals in North America. Now in its 38th year, the not-for-profit welcomes more than 25,000 audience members to its events year-round and during the flagship, weeklong festival in October. More than 7,000 of these patrons are students.

In addition to both free and paid-for onstage author events all year round, the Writers Fest also offers a Digital Festival, podcast and educational programming opportunities including author visits to schools, writers-in-residence and a story competition.

Ticket information: Events in theatres are $27, all-inclusive. This does not include the Alma Lee Opening Night ($40), the Literary Cabaret ($50), Food for Thought ($45) or Afternoon Tea ($55). Youth events are $12. Accessibility pricing is available. [Tyee]

