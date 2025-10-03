CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Vancouver Writers Fest

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

Your October is about to be booked. Vancouver Writers Fest returns to Granville Island this Oct. 20-26 with a dazzling lineup of local and international authors across 87 events. Now’s the perfect time to grab your friends and soak up an unforgettable week of incredible fiction and true-life stories, as well as big ideas. Even better? You could win your way in! The Vancouver Writers Fest is offering three winners two tickets each to any evening event that isn’t already sold out. You tell them the day, and they’ll let you know what’s on tap!

This year’s festival features an electrifying slate of 130 authors from Canada and around the world, including bestselling novelists, poets, memoirists and thought leaders. Whether you’re into true crime, romance, politics or poetry slams, you’ll leave with new stories to tell and books to love.

Interested in learning more about some of the events you could win tickets to? Here’s a list of our current top picks:

About Vancouver Writers Fest

The Vancouver Writers Fest is one of the largest premiere literary festivals in North America. Now in its 38th year, the not-for-profit welcomes more than 25,000 audience members to its events year-round and during the flagship, weeklong festival in October. More than 7,000 of these patrons are students.

In addition to both free and paid-for onstage author events all year round, the Writers Fest also offers a Digital Festival, podcast and educational programming opportunities including author visits to schools, writers-in-residence and a story competition.

Ticket information: Events in theatres are $27, all-inclusive. This does not include the Alma Lee Opening Night ($40), the Literary Cabaret ($50), Food for Thought ($45) or Afternoon Tea ($55). Youth events are $12. Accessibility pricing is available.

