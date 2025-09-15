Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

CONTEST: Win a Festival Pass for the 44th VIFF

Enter for a chance at a full-access pass to this season’s hottest films.

Vancouver International Film Festival TodayThe Tyee

Two filmgoers smile for a selfie in front of a VIFF poster. The person on the left wears a jean jacket and a yellow beret, and the person on the right wears a yellow sweater. To their right is a cart of popcorn bags.
From Oct. 2 to 12, VIFF brings exceptional cinema to a theatre near you. Photo via VIFF.

Fall is almost upon us, and the Vancouver International Film Festival is set to return for its 44th edition from Oct. 2 to 12.

As one of Canada’s largest film festivals, VIFF offers an expanded lineup this year showcasing over 172 feature films and 97 shorts on 13 screens in 10 Vancouver venues. More than 128 titles will screen as premieres, including 26 world premieres.

The festival offers a chance to enjoy this year’s biggest narrative and documentary films before their official release, discover local talent, experience live performances alongside cinema, and watch world premieres. Festival goers can also catch talks with some of film’s leading creators, as well as special live events.

No matter what you're interested in, there's a series for you. Watch this year's biggest films before their official release in Special Presentations, or discover your new favourite filmmaker in Vanguard. Check out homegrown Canadian and Indigenous talent in Northern Lights, or watch new international cinema with films from over 70 countries, including deep dives into Korean and Indian filmmaking, in the Spotlight and Focus series. Experience experimental cinema in MODES and Altered States, immerse yourself in live performances at a VIFF Live event, and uncover incredible true stories in Insights and Portraits.

This season, VIFF is giving away two sets of festival passes to two lucky readers, valued at $475 each. By arriving early to join the festival passholder line, get full access to the VIFF’s spectacular roster and hear what’s hot from other filmgoers. Starting this year, festival passholders will also get two vouchers to secure seats in advance for those can’t-miss screenings.

Enter to win below.

Fill out my online form.

About the Vancouver International Film Festival

The annual Vancouver International Film Festival showcases exceptional cinema in one of the world’s most beautiful cities.

Our spectacular roster includes some of the best cinema from around the globe, one-of-a-kind live performances, talks, industry sessions and other unique events celebrating film and film culture. [Tyee]

