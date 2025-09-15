CONTEST: Win a Festival Pass for the 44th VIFF

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

Fall is almost upon us, and the Vancouver International Film Festival is set to return for its 44th edition from Oct. 2 to 12.

As one of Canada’s largest film festivals, VIFF offers an expanded lineup this year showcasing over 172 feature films and 97 shorts on 13 screens in 10 Vancouver venues. More than 128 titles will screen as premieres, including 26 world premieres.

The festival offers a chance to enjoy this year’s biggest narrative and documentary films before their official release, discover local talent, experience live performances alongside cinema, and watch world premieres. Festival goers can also catch talks with some of film’s leading creators, as well as special live events.

No matter what you're interested in, there's a series for you. Watch this year's biggest films before their official release in Special Presentations, or discover your new favourite filmmaker in Vanguard. Check out homegrown Canadian and Indigenous talent in Northern Lights, or watch new international cinema with films from over 70 countries, including deep dives into Korean and Indian filmmaking, in the Spotlight and Focus series. Experience experimental cinema in MODES and Altered States, immerse yourself in live performances at a VIFF Live event, and uncover incredible true stories in Insights and Portraits.

This season, VIFF is giving away two sets of festival passes to two lucky readers, valued at $475 each. By arriving early to join the festival passholder line, get full access to the VIFF’s spectacular roster and hear what’s hot from other filmgoers. Starting this year, festival passholders will also get two vouchers to secure seats in advance for those can’t-miss screenings.

About the Vancouver International Film Festival

The annual Vancouver International Film Festival showcases exceptional cinema in one of the world’s most beautiful cities.

Our spectacular roster includes some of the best cinema from around the globe, one-of-a-kind live performances, talks, industry sessions and other unique events celebrating film and film culture.

