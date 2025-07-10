CONTEST: Win Tickets to Experience Mozart’s ‘Requiem’

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

This year, Early Music Vancouver’s summer festival Bach & Mozart: In Endless Ascent celebrates the elemental forces of nature, musical transcendence and EMV’s 55th anniversary.

From Bach and Mozart to bold new works by Canadian composers and a cross-cultural collaboration with Sound of Dragon, the festival blends ancient sounds with contemporary voices. As it journeys through timeless music reimagined for today’s world, listeners are invited to experience the poetic, the celestial and the unexpected.

In anticipation of the festival, Early Music Vancouver is giving away a pair of A-level tickets to see Mozart’s Requiem on Friday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts.

Led by acclaimed music director Alexander Weimann, this performance of one of classical music’s most beloved and mysterious works features the Pacific Baroque Orchestra, the Vancouver Cantata Singers and celebrated soloists Magali Simard-Galdès, Emma Parkinson, Jacob Perry and Drew Santini. Shaped by a compelling new completion by English composer Howard Arman, this Requiem is a luminous journey from sorrow to transcendence.

For more information on Bach & Mozart: In Endless Ascent, visit Early Music Vancouver’s website.

About Early Music Vancouver

Early Music Vancouver’s concerts offer a platform for cross-cultural dialogue and exploration of diverse perspectives and relationships with the past.

Under the leadership of artistic and executive director and internationally acclaimed soprano Suzie LeBlanc, EMV presents a variety of live performances and digital concerts featuring some of the most renowned artists in the early music genre drawn from all parts of the globe.

