CONTEST: Win a Pair of Tickets to ‘The Early Moderns’

Later this month, experience the 17th century’s kaleidoscopic music with the return of Quicksilver Baroque Ensemble in The Early Moderns.

Made up of some of North America’s leading historically informed performers and directed by violinists Robert Mealy and Julie Andrijeski, Quicksilver Baroque Ensemble explores the rich chamber music repertoire from the early modern period to the High Baroque. Their upcoming performance is a chance to hear inventive and avant-garde music from the era’s lesser-known composers.

One lucky Tyee reader will win a pair of A-level tickets to see The Early Moderns on March 21 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United Church.

About Early Music Vancouver

Early Music Vancouver’s concerts offer a platform for cross-cultural dialogue and exploration of diverse perspectives and relationships with the past.

Under the leadership of artistic and executive director and internationally acclaimed soprano Suzie LeBlanc, EMV presents a variety of live performances and digital concerts featuring some of the most renowned artists in the early music genre drawn from all parts of the globe.

